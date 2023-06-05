Team India: WTC फाइनल से 2 दिन पहले टीम इंडिया के आई बुरी खबर, ये स्टार खिलाड़ी हुआ चोटिल!
IND vs AUS: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल मैच होने में बस दो दिन बचे हैं. इस बीच टीम इंडिया के लिए एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. टीम का एक स्टार खिलाड़ी चोटिल हो गया है. 

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 मैच भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच 7 से 11 जून तक लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर खेला जाना है. रविवार को चोट के चलते ऑस्ट्रेलिया के घातक तेज गेंदबाज जोश हेजलवुड इस बड़े मुकाबले से बाहर हो गए. अब टीम इंडिया के एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. प्रैक्टिस के दौरान टीम का एक मैच विनर खिलाड़ी चोटिल हो गया है.

