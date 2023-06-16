Asia Cup 2023: 5 साल बाद भारत जीतेगा एशिया कप ट्रॉफी, ये 2 खिलाड़ी बनेंगे टीम के ब्रह्मास्त्र!
Asia Cup 2023: 5 साल बाद भारत जीतेगा एशिया कप ट्रॉफी, ये 2 खिलाड़ी बनेंगे टीम के ब्रह्मास्त्र!

Indian Cricket Team: एशिया कप किस दिन से खेला जाएगा इसकी तारीख सामने आ चुकी है. यह टूर्नामेंट 31 अगस्त से शुरू होकर 17 सितंबर तक चलेगा. भारतीय टीम अपने मुकाबले पाकिस्तान में नहीं बल्कि दूसरे देश में खेलने वाली है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 06:29 AM IST

Asia Cup 2023: 5 साल बाद भारत जीतेगा एशिया कप ट्रॉफी, ये 2 खिलाड़ी बनेंगे टीम के ब्रह्मास्त्र!

Team India: पिछले कई महीनों से चल रहे एशिया कप खेलने के विवाद पर आखिरकार फैसला आ चुका है. एशिया कप 2023 के शेड्यूल का ऐलान गुरुवार शाम कर दिया गया. यह टूर्नामेंट 31 अगस्त से शुरू होकर 17 सितंबर तक चलेगा. एशियन क्रिकेट काउंसिल (एसीसी) ने इस बड़े टूर्नामेंट के लिए हाइब्रिड मॉडल को स्वीकार कर लिया है. इसका मतलब अब ये टूर्नामेंट सिर्फ पाकिस्तान ही नहीं, बल्कि दो देशों में खेला जाएगा. टीम इंडिया के लिए इस टूर्नामेंट में दो घातक खिलाड़ी वापसी करने जा रहे हैं. 

