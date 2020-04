श्रीसंत और भुवनेश्वरी की प्रेम कहानी, पूरी तरह फिल्मी है दोनों की किस्मत

@bhuvneshwari.sreesanth “love you alwys and forever “No matter how many years pass by in our marriage, there will be two moments when I will like to be with you – Now and Forever! Love you, my nainji "Our anniversary is just a momentary celebration, but our marriage is a timeless one." #wife #love#family #weddinganniversary #grateful #beauty

A post shared by Sree Santh (@sreesanthnair36) on Dec 11, 2019 at 12:32pm PST