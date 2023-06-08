WTC Final 2023: बीच मैच में AUS बल्लेबाज से भिड़ गया ये भारतीय खिलाड़ी, इस हरकत से क्रिकेट जगत में मचा बवाल!
WTC Final 2023: बीच मैच में AUS बल्लेबाज से भिड़ गया ये भारतीय खिलाड़ी, इस हरकत से क्रिकेट जगत में मचा बवाल!

IND vs AUS: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में खेला जा रहा है. दूसरे दिन के खेल के दौरान टीम इंडिया के एक खिलाड़ी ने ऐसी हरकत कर दी कि उसका वीडियो अब सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है.

Jun 08, 2023

WTC Final 2023: बीच मैच में AUS बल्लेबाज से भिड़ गया ये भारतीय खिलाड़ी, इस हरकत से क्रिकेट जगत में मचा बवाल!

WTC Final, IND vs AUS: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 खेला जा रहा है. इस मैच के पहले दिन ऑस्ट्रेलिआई बल्लेबाज ट्रेविस हेड ने शानदार शतक जड़ा था, जिसके बाद दूसरे दिन के पहले सेशन में स्टीव स्मिथ ने अपना शतक पूरा किया. पहले सेशन के दौरान का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें दो खिलाड़ियों के बीच कुछ नोंकझोंक होती हुई दिखाई दे रही है.

