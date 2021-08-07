Rashid Khan की गेंद पर स्टंप्स से काफी दूर दिखा विकेटकीपर, फैंस हुए कनफ्यूज

नई दिल्ली: इंग्लैंड (England) में 'द हंड्रेड' (The Hundred) टूर्नामेंट जारी है. इस लीग कई शानदार नजारे देखने को मिल रहे हैं. अब अफगानिस्तान (Afghanistan) के स्पिनर राशिद खान (Rashid Khan) की बॉलिंग के दौरान ऐसा मजेदार वकया पेश आया जिसने हर क्रिकेट फैंस का ध्यान अपनी तरफ खींचा.
स्टंप्स से दूर दिखा विकेटकीपर
जब कोई स्पिनर गेंदबाजी कर रहा होता है तो विकेटकीपिंग करना सबसे मुश्किल नजर आता है. अक्सर ऐसा होता है कि जब स्पिन गेंदबाज बॉलिंग करते हैं तब विकेटकीपर स्टंप्स के काफी करीब आकर खड़े हो जाते हैं, लेकिन ट्रेंट रॉकेट्स (Trent Rockets) और वेल्श फायर (Welsh Fire) के मैच के दौरान जब राशिद गेंद फेकने आए तब कीपर टॉम मूर्स (Tom Moores) स्टंप्स से काफी दूर खड़े हो गए.
Wicket-keeper was standing back when Rashid Khan was bowling the first ball of his spell. #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/zIRf4VXXH2
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 6, 2021
फैंस हुए कनफ्यूज
क्रिकेट को पसंद करने वाले लोगों ने इस मुद्दे पर अलग-अलग रिएक्शन्स दिए हैं, एक यूजर ने कहा है कि चूंकि अफगान गेंदबाज राशिद खान (Rashid Khan) स्पिन और पेस का तड़का लगाते हैं, ऐसे में विकेटकीपर टॉम मूर्स (Tom Moores) का फैसला सही है, लेकिन कई लोग अब भी कनफ्यूज हैं. आइए नजर डालते हैं ऐसे ही कुछ ट्वीट्स पर.
Did comms or anyone mention why?
— Chaithanya (@fastgoogly) August 7, 2021
Looked like the keeper was so nervy and had no idea of his variations - guessing by the way he messed up one later, no clue. Also was the first ball of his spell, the very next ball he came up.
— Cricket With Ash (@CricketWithAsh) August 7, 2021
I think the keeper is Tom Moores, not sure how many quick leggies he has kept to in his first class career.
Btw, Tom Moores is the son of Peter Moores ex-England coach.#TheCricketingLife
— The Cricketing Life (@lifecricketing) August 6, 2021
Makes it easier for batsman to play Rashid. Can easily step down and reach to the pitch of the ball
— ROHIT JAIN (@__jainrohit) August 6, 2021
We've seen this before pic.twitter.com/hXzakhl7zj
— Mayank15 (@Sillymidofff) August 7, 2021
Rashid Is A Medium Pacer Who Bowls Leg Break And Googly
— Oggy (@SirOggyBilla) August 6, 2021
Absurd,but also shows how much he mixes his pace with spin!
— vivek chowdary (@VChwodary) August 6, 2021