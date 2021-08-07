English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan की गेंद पर स्टंप्स से काफी दूर दिखा विकेटकीपर, फैंस हुए कनफ्यूज

The Hundred: राशिद खान (Rashid Khan) की बॉलिंग के दौरान ऐसा नजरा सामने आया जो क्रिकेट में शायद ही कहीं और देखने को मिलता है. स्पिनर गेंदबाजी के दौरान विकेटकीपर अक्सर स्टंप्स के पास खड़े होते हैं.

Rashid Khan की गेंद पर स्टंप्स से काफी दूर दिखा विकेटकीपर, फैंस हुए कनफ्यूज

नई दिल्ली: इंग्लैंड (England) में 'द हंड्रेड' (The Hundred) टूर्नामेंट जारी है. इस लीग कई शानदार नजारे देखने को मिल रहे हैं. अब अफगानिस्तान (Afghanistan) के स्पिनर राशिद खान (Rashid Khan) की बॉलिंग के दौरान ऐसा मजेदार वकया पेश आया जिसने हर क्रिकेट फैंस का ध्यान अपनी तरफ खींचा.
 

स्टंप्स से दूर दिखा विकेटकीपर

जब कोई स्पिनर गेंदबाजी कर रहा होता है तो विकेटकीपिंग करना सबसे मुश्किल नजर आता है. अक्सर ऐसा होता है कि जब स्पिन गेंदबाज बॉलिंग करते हैं तब विकेटकीपर स्टंप्स के काफी करीब आकर खड़े हो जाते हैं, लेकिन ट्रेंट रॉकेट्स (Trent Rockets) और वेल्श फायर (Welsh Fire) के मैच के दौरान जब राशिद गेंद फेकने आए तब कीपर टॉम मूर्स (Tom Moores) स्टंप्स से काफी दूर खड़े हो गए.

 

 

 

फैंस हुए कनफ्यूज

क्रिकेट को पसंद करने वाले लोगों ने इस मुद्दे पर अलग-अलग रिएक्शन्स दिए हैं, एक यूजर ने कहा है कि चूंकि अफगान गेंदबाज राशिद खान (Rashid Khan) स्पिन और पेस का तड़का लगाते हैं, ऐसे में विकेटकीपर टॉम मूर्स (Tom Moores) का फैसला सही है, लेकिन कई लोग अब भी कनफ्यूज हैं. आइए नजर डालते हैं ऐसे ही कुछ ट्वीट्स पर.

 

