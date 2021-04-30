Ravichandran Ashwin के परिवार में 10 सदस्य Covid पॉजिटिव, पत्नी Prithi Narayanan ने बताए हालात

नई दिल्ली: भारतीय ऑफ स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन (Ravichandran Ashwin) की पत्नी प्रीति नारायणन (Prithi Narayanan) ने कहा कि उनके परिवार के दस सदस्य पिछले सप्ताह कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं.

दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के स्पिनर अश्विन ने कोरोना से जूझ रहे परिवार की सहायता के लिये रविवार को आईपीएल बीच में ही छोड़ने का फैसला किया था.

बेहद तकलीफ से गुजर रहा है अश्विन का परिवार

प्रीति (Prithi Narayanan) ने सिलसिलेवार ट्वीट में बताया कि उनका परिवार किन हालात से गुजरा है.

उन्होंने कहा, ‘एक ही सप्ताह में परिवार के छह बड़े और चार बच्चे पॉजिटिव हो गए. अलग अलग अस्पतालों में सभी भर्ती थे. पूरे सप्ताह यह बुरा सपना जारी रहा. तीन में से एक अभिभावक घर लौट आये हैं’.

Feeling ok enough to croak a tiny hi to all of you.6 adults and 4 children ended up testing+ the same week,with our kids being the vehicles of transmission - the core of my family,all down with the virus in different homes/hospitals..Nightmare of a week.1 of 3 parents back home. — Wear a mask. Take your vaccine. (@prithinarayanan) April 30, 2021

उन्होंने कहा, ‘टीका लगवा लीजिये. अपनी और अपने परिवार की इस महामारी से सुरक्षा कीजिये’.

Take the vaccine. Give yourselves and your family the best chance to fight this. — Wear a mask. Take your vaccine. (@prithinarayanan) April 30, 2021

प्रीति (Prithi Narayanan) ने कहा, ‘मानसिक रूप से स्वस्थ होने की बजाय शारीरिक रूप से स्वस्थ होना आसान है. पांचवें से आठवां दिन सबसे खराब समय था. हर कोई मदद की पेशकश कर रहा था लेकिन कोई आपके पास नहीं था. यह बीमारी आपको बिल्कुल अकेला कर देती है’.