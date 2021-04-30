English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin के परिवार में 10 सदस्य Covid पॉजिटिव, पत्नी Prithi Narayanan ने बताए हालात

रविचंद्रन अश्विन के परिवार के 10 सदस्य कोविड पॉजिटिव पाए गए थे. अश्विन की पत्नी ने इस बात का खुलासा किया है.

नई दिल्ली: भारतीय ऑफ स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन (Ravichandran Ashwin) की पत्नी प्रीति नारायणन (Prithi Narayanan) ने कहा कि उनके परिवार के दस सदस्य पिछले सप्ताह कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं.

दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के स्पिनर अश्विन ने कोरोना से जूझ रहे परिवार की सहायता के लिये रविवार को आईपीएल बीच में ही छोड़ने का फैसला किया था.

बेहद तकलीफ से गुजर रहा है अश्विन का परिवार

प्रीति (Prithi Narayanan) ने सिलसिलेवार ट्वीट में बताया कि उनका परिवार किन हालात से गुजरा है.

उन्होंने कहा, ‘एक ही सप्ताह में परिवार के छह बड़े और चार बच्चे पॉजिटिव हो गए. अलग अलग अस्पतालों में सभी भर्ती थे. पूरे सप्ताह यह बुरा सपना जारी रहा. तीन में से एक अभिभावक घर लौट आये हैं’.

 

उन्होंने कहा, ‘टीका लगवा लीजिये. अपनी और अपने परिवार की इस महामारी से सुरक्षा कीजिये’.

 

प्रीति (Prithi Narayanan) ने कहा, ‘मानसिक रूप से स्वस्थ होने की बजाय शारीरिक रूप से स्वस्थ होना आसान है. पांचवें से आठवां दिन सबसे खराब समय था. हर कोई मदद की पेशकश कर रहा था लेकिन कोई आपके पास नहीं था. यह बीमारी आपको बिल्कुल अकेला कर देती है’.

 

