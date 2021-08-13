English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ind vs Eng

Lord's Test: Rohit Sharma शतक से चूके, तो फैंस ने Sanjay Manjrekar पर क्यों निकाली भड़ास?

लॉर्ड्स टेस्ट (Lord's Test) में रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) अपनी सेंचुरी  ( Century) से महज 17 रनों से चूक गए. भारतीय क्रिकेट फैंस इसके लिए कमेंटेटर संजय मांजरेकर (Sanjay Manjrekar) को जिम्मेदार ठहरा रहे हैं.

Lord&#039;s Test: Rohit Sharma शतक से चूके, तो फैंस ने Sanjay Manjrekar पर क्यों निकाली भड़ास?
रोहित शर्मा और संजय मांजरेकर (फोटो-Twitter)

नई दिल्ली: भारत और इंग्लैंड  के बीच दूसरे टेस्ट (IND vs ENG 2nd Test) में सलामी बल्लेबाज रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) ने केएल राहुल (KL Rahul) के साथ मिलकर टीम इंडिया (Team India) को शानदार शुरुआत दिलाई, लेकिन वो अपना शतक ( Century) पूरा नहीं कर सके. 

मांजरेकर करने लगे रोहित की तारीफ

रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) ने इंग्लैंड (England) के खिलाफ लॉर्ड्स टेस्ट (Lord's Test) में 145 गेंदों में 83 रन बनाए, इस दौरान उन्होंने 11 चौके और 1 सिक्स लगाए. 'हिटमैन' जब सेंचुरी (Century) की तरफ बढ़ रहे थे, तब कमेंटेटर संजय मांजरेकर (Sanjay Manjrekar) उनकी जमकर तारीफ करने लगे.
 

यह भी पढ़े- ...तो क्या नताशा ही हैं हार्दिक पांड्या के 'बचपन का प्यार'? सोशल मीडिया पर यूं ट्रोल हुए कपल

 

मांजरेकर पर फूटा फैंस का गुस्सा

रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) आसानी से शतक बना सकते थे, तभी तेज गेंदबाज जेम्स एंडरसन (James Anderson) ने उन्हें बोल्ड कर दिया, वो 3 डिजिट पारी तक पहुंचने से महज 17 रन से चूक गए. इसके बाद कमेंटेटर संजय मांजरेकर (Sanjay Manjrekar) फैंस के निशाने पर आ गए. यूजर्स ने कहा कि अगर मांजरेकर चुप रहते तो शायद रोहित अपनी सेंचुरी पूरी कर लेते.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

