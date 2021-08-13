Lord's Test: Rohit Sharma शतक से चूके, तो फैंस ने Sanjay Manjrekar पर क्यों निकाली भड़ास?

नई दिल्ली: भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच दूसरे टेस्ट (IND vs ENG 2nd Test) में सलामी बल्लेबाज रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) ने केएल राहुल (KL Rahul) के साथ मिलकर टीम इंडिया (Team India) को शानदार शुरुआत दिलाई, लेकिन वो अपना शतक ( Century) पूरा नहीं कर सके.

मांजरेकर करने लगे रोहित की तारीफ

रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) ने इंग्लैंड (England) के खिलाफ लॉर्ड्स टेस्ट (Lord's Test) में 145 गेंदों में 83 रन बनाए, इस दौरान उन्होंने 11 चौके और 1 सिक्स लगाए. 'हिटमैन' जब सेंचुरी (Century) की तरफ बढ़ रहे थे, तब कमेंटेटर संजय मांजरेकर (Sanjay Manjrekar) उनकी जमकर तारीफ करने लगे.



मांजरेकर पर फूटा फैंस का गुस्सा

रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) आसानी से शतक बना सकते थे, तभी तेज गेंदबाज जेम्स एंडरसन (James Anderson) ने उन्हें बोल्ड कर दिया, वो 3 डिजिट पारी तक पहुंचने से महज 17 रन से चूक गए. इसके बाद कमेंटेटर संजय मांजरेकर (Sanjay Manjrekar) फैंस के निशाने पर आ गए. यूजर्स ने कहा कि अगर मांजरेकर चुप रहते तो शायद रोहित अपनी सेंचुरी पूरी कर लेते.

Rohit Sharma: Faces is first ball and gets a single.. Sanjay Manjrekar: Absolutely brilliant Rohit Sharma. Just 99 short of his hundred. Amazing!. Atleast let him get to the 90s!!!! — samrat dahal (@DahalSamrat) August 12, 2021

Why is Sanjay Manjrekar so obsessed with Rohit's overseas 100?? It's so irritating.

He played well. Respect that#INDvENG — Vrushabh Satav (@VrushabhSatav) August 12, 2021

Sanjay Manjrekar should go mute for few mins to let KL Rahul reach 100. Silence is golden. Idiot had his curse jinx Rohit's 100. — PS (@nomad_indian) August 12, 2021

i was thnkn Rohit Sharma was playing so well how d hell did he miss tht ball,

Then came to knw Sanjay Manjrekar was on d mic. pic.twitter.com/8FPIrsIMLJ — subin (@Being_Subin) August 12, 2021

Well played @ImRo45 one of the best innings of yours ! You missed well deserved hundred , all the best in second innings if it happens !

Manjrekar is the panoti who told in commetery when he was 81 , rohit going to be hit hundred #indvseng — God of Karma (@smktweetz) August 12, 2021

Rohit Sharma, Well played!

Meanwhile, Fans to Sanjay Manjrekar ! pic.twitter.com/iDLLc0o1k5 — Sathya (@Sathya46817012) August 12, 2021

So Manjrekar was the commentator during Rohit's wicket. So now we know why. — G. (@Bibliophileeyy) August 12, 2021

Sanjay Manjrekar starts talking up Rohit Sharma and he gets bowled.

And I was like, kyon panwati laga raha hai. — Rashmi Singh Chauhan (Follow back) (@rashmiSing200) August 12, 2021

@BCCI The Manjrekar Panvati continues. Consumed Rohit on the 4th ball of his commentary stint and one ball after he says, Well played by Pujara for a straight drive, Pujara nicks one to the slips. Super Panvati. Scared for Kohli. — Dr Milind S. Wagh (@milindwagh) August 12, 2021

can’t blame pujara or rohit,,,this is manjrekar’s hour at the comm box, ofc things won’t go our way #ENGvsIND — this isn’t a place for irls (@zouissstan) August 12, 2021

When manjrekar overly praising Rohit i thought something will happen,happened — Hariharan (@Hariharan7654) August 12, 2021