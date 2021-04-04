English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News
SA vs PAK

SA vs PAK: Quinton de Kock की Fake Fielding की वजह से Fakhar Zaman 193 पर हुए Run Out

क्विंटन डिकॉक (Quinton de Kock) की इस चलाकी से फखर जमां (Fakhar Zaman) दोहरा शतक बनाने से महज 7 रन से चूक गए. डिकॉक का ये तरीक क्रिकेट फैंस को पसंद नहीं आया और लोगों ने ट्विटर पर जमकर भड़ास निकाली है.  

SA vs PAK: Quinton de Kock की Fake Fielding की वजह से Fakhar Zaman 193 पर हुए Run Out
(फोटो-Twitter)

नई दिल्ली: दक्षिण अफ्रीका और पाकिस्तान (SA vs PAK) के बीच जोहानिसबर्ग में खेले गए सीरीज के दूसरे वनडे मैच में प्रोटियाज टीम ने बाजी मार ली है. रोमांचक मुकाबले में पाक टीम को 17 रन की शिकस्त मिली. मेजबानों ने 50 ओवर में 6 विकेट खोकर 341 रन बनाए, इसके जवाब में मेहमान टीम 9 विकेट खोकर 324 रन बना सकी.

फखर जमां की बेहतरीन पारी

भले ही पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) को इस मैच में हार मिली लेकिन इस टीम के सलामी बल्लेबाज फखर जमां (Fakhar Zaman) ने 155 गेंदों में शानदार 193 रन बनाए. इस दौरान उन्होंने 18 चौके और 10 छक्के लगाए. उन्होंने बेहतरीन बल्लेबाजी के लिए 'मैन ऑफ द मैच अवॉर्ड' से नवाजा गया.

 

 

डिकॉक ने दिया चकमा

फखर जमां ने आखिरी ओवर की पहली गेंद पर जल्दी से पहला रन पूरा किया. जब वो दूसरा रन लेने दौड़े तो विकेटकीपर क्विंटन डिकॉक (Quinton de Kock) ने फखर का ध्यान भटकाते हुए नॉन स्ट्राकर इंड की तरफ इशारा किया. तब तक एडेन मार्कराम (Aiden Markram) के गेंद को विकेट पर हिट कर दिया.

 

 

ट्विटर पर फूटा फैंस का गुस्सा

क्विंटन डिकॉक (Quinton de Kock) की इस चलाकी से फखर जमां (Fakhar Zaman) दोहरा शतक बनाने से महज 7 रन से चूक गए. डिकॉक का ये तरीक क्रिकेट फैंस को पसंद नहीं आया और लोगों ने ट्विटर पर जमकर भड़ास निकाली है. इसे खेल भावना के खिलाफ कहा जा रहा है.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

