SA vs PAK: Quinton de Kock की Fake Fielding की वजह से Fakhar Zaman 193 पर हुए Run Out

नई दिल्ली: दक्षिण अफ्रीका और पाकिस्तान (SA vs PAK) के बीच जोहानिसबर्ग में खेले गए सीरीज के दूसरे वनडे मैच में प्रोटियाज टीम ने बाजी मार ली है. रोमांचक मुकाबले में पाक टीम को 17 रन की शिकस्त मिली. मेजबानों ने 50 ओवर में 6 विकेट खोकर 341 रन बनाए, इसके जवाब में मेहमान टीम 9 विकेट खोकर 324 रन बना सकी.

फखर जमां की बेहतरीन पारी

भले ही पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) को इस मैच में हार मिली लेकिन इस टीम के सलामी बल्लेबाज फखर जमां (Fakhar Zaman) ने 155 गेंदों में शानदार 193 रन बनाए. इस दौरान उन्होंने 18 चौके और 10 छक्के लगाए. उन्होंने बेहतरीन बल्लेबाजी के लिए 'मैन ऑफ द मैच अवॉर्ड' से नवाजा गया.

"It feels great but it would have been better if we had won." For his spectacular 193, @FakharZamanLive is named Player of the Match #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/BScqCPTl5I — ICC (@ICC) April 4, 2021

डिकॉक ने दिया चकमा

फखर जमां ने आखिरी ओवर की पहली गेंद पर जल्दी से पहला रन पूरा किया. जब वो दूसरा रन लेने दौड़े तो विकेटकीपर क्विंटन डिकॉक (Quinton de Kock) ने फखर का ध्यान भटकाते हुए नॉन स्ट्राकर इंड की तरफ इशारा किया. तब तक एडेन मार्कराम (Aiden Markram) के गेंद को विकेट पर हिट कर दिया.

De Kock Pro Version Of Sanga. Well Played Fakhar Zaman. pic.twitter.com/CwPOIpalRI — Ravi Mishra (@G33kBoyRavi) April 4, 2021

ट्विटर पर फूटा फैंस का गुस्सा

क्विंटन डिकॉक (Quinton de Kock) की इस चलाकी से फखर जमां (Fakhar Zaman) दोहरा शतक बनाने से महज 7 रन से चूक गए. डिकॉक का ये तरीक क्रिकेट फैंस को पसंद नहीं आया और लोगों ने ट्विटर पर जमकर भड़ास निकाली है. इसे खेल भावना के खिलाफ कहा जा रहा है.

Unfair play and disrespect play from @QuinnyDeKock69 .. poor spirit from Quinton de kock. Disrespect ... 5 runs penalty not given when bowl hit Buyuma's hat and then this act is absolutely against the rules. Pak management need to protest on this pic.twitter.com/PK3nAgyxB9 — Hassaan Rasool Dogar (@DogarHassaan) April 4, 2021

Law 41.5.1: It's unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after striker's received the ball. If umpires deem an attempt to deceive has taken place, they inform captains & award 5 penalty runs to batting side pic.twitter.com/9ajhMso93n — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 4, 2021

From Phehlukwayo shouting at Faheem "Man this isn't Karachi" to Quinton De Kock "Fake fielding gesture" to fakhar zaman... "Cricket is no more a gentleman game"#PAKvSA #SAvPAK #fakharzaman pic.twitter.com/AnFlvcdZt4 — Crico (@Khadija_hon) April 4, 2021

No Quinton de Kock, you cannot be proud of that. Not at all. — (@MudabirHassan) April 4, 2021

Quinton de Kock ne aaj sari respect tabah kardi. This was so not needed! — Virk Shahzaib (@VirkSh786) April 4, 2021

The smile deceivers have on their faces is so evil. Karma will take good care of Quinton de Kock. The #FakharZaman's batting today would be written in golden words in history! pic.twitter.com/NWDSC5wiLA — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) April 4, 2021

Quinton de Kock was cheeky with that Fakhar Zaman run out. But it is interesting that the umps didn't see it as a fake fielding. It will be an interesting debate. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 4, 2021