Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar ने Vinesh Phogat और Indian Hockey Team की जीत पर दी मुबारकबाद

मास्टर ब्लास्टर  सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) ने भारतीय खिलाड़ियों की दोहरी जीत पर खुशी जताई है. उन्होंन रविवार रात ट्वीट करते हुए कहा, 'भारतीय खेल के लिए आज बेहतरीन दिन है.' उन्होंने विनर्स को अपने अंदाज में बधाई दी है.

Sachin Tendulkar ने Vinesh Phogat और Indian Hockey Team की जीत पर दी मुबारकबाद
सचिन तेंदुलकर (फोटो-IANS)

नई दिल्ली:  टीम इंडिया के महान क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) ने रविवार को 2 अलग-अलग खेलों में भारतीय खिलाड़ियों के शानदार प्रदर्शन को लेकर खुशी जाहिर की है. भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम (Indian Men's Hockey team) और विनेश फोगाट ने इंडियन स्पोर्ट्स फैंस को सेलिब्रेट करने का मौका दिया है.

सचिन ने किया सलाम

सचिन ने अपने ट्विटर पर लिखा. 'भारतीय खेल के लिए आज बेहतरीन दिन. जर्मनी (Germany) के खिलाफ शानदार जीत के लिए हमारी भारतीय हॉकी टीम को मुबारकबाद. इसके अलावा कीव शहर में ‘यूक्रेनियन रेस्लर्स एवं कोचेज मेमोरियल टूर्नामेंट’ में पहला स्थान हासिल करने के लिए विनेश फोगाट (Vinesh Phogat) को बधाई.'

 

 

विनेश को गोल्ड

भारत की महिला रेसलर विनेश फोगाट (Vinesh Phogat) ने रविवार के दिन 53 किलो भार वर्ग में साल 2017 की वर्ल्ड चैंपियन वनेसा कालादजिंस्की (Vanesa Kaladzinskaya) को हराकर यूक्रेन (Ukraine) की राजधानी कीव (Kiew) में गोल्ड मेडल (Gold Medal) अपने नाम किया.

 

 

हॉकी में भारत की जीत

भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम ने जर्मनी को 6-1 से मात दी. भारत की तरफ से नीलकंठ शर्मा (Nilakanta Sharma), विवेक सागर (Vivek Sagar) , ललित उपाध्याय (Lalit Upadhyay), आकाशदीप सिंह (Akashdeep Singh) और हरमनप्रीत सिंह (Harmanpreet Singh) ने गोल दागे. 

 

 

