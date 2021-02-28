Sachin Tendulkar ने Vinesh Phogat और Indian Hockey Team की जीत पर दी मुबारकबाद

नई दिल्ली: टीम इंडिया के महान क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) ने रविवार को 2 अलग-अलग खेलों में भारतीय खिलाड़ियों के शानदार प्रदर्शन को लेकर खुशी जाहिर की है. भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम (Indian Men's Hockey team) और विनेश फोगाट ने इंडियन स्पोर्ट्स फैंस को सेलिब्रेट करने का मौका दिया है.

सचिन ने किया सलाम

सचिन ने अपने ट्विटर पर लिखा. 'भारतीय खेल के लिए आज बेहतरीन दिन. जर्मनी (Germany) के खिलाफ शानदार जीत के लिए हमारी भारतीय हॉकी टीम को मुबारकबाद. इसके अलावा कीव शहर में ‘यूक्रेनियन रेस्लर्स एवं कोचेज मेमोरियल टूर्नामेंट’ में पहला स्थान हासिल करने के लिए विनेश फोगाट (Vinesh Phogat) को बधाई.'

A wonderful day for sport! Congratulations to our @TheHockeyIndia team on their thumping victory against Germany & also to @Phogat_Vinesh for bagging at the XXIV Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers & Coaches Memorial tournament in Kiev. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 28, 2021

विनेश को गोल्ड

भारत की महिला रेसलर विनेश फोगाट (Vinesh Phogat) ने रविवार के दिन 53 किलो भार वर्ग में साल 2017 की वर्ल्ड चैंपियन वनेसा कालादजिंस्की (Vanesa Kaladzinskaya) को हराकर यूक्रेन (Ukraine) की राजधानी कीव (Kiew) में गोल्ड मेडल (Gold Medal) अपने नाम किया.

It is a winning return for #TOPSAthlete @Phogat_Vinesh as she wins the gold medal in the women’s 53 kg at the #OutstandingUkrainianWrestlersAndCoachesMemorial event after beating World #7 and 2017 World Champion Vanesa Kaladzinskaya 10-8 in the final. #wrestling pic.twitter.com/z3eQbTYZBs — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) February 28, 2021

हॉकी में भारत की जीत

भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम ने जर्मनी को 6-1 से मात दी. भारत की तरफ से नीलकंठ शर्मा (Nilakanta Sharma), विवेक सागर (Vivek Sagar) , ललित उपाध्याय (Lalit Upadhyay), आकाशदीप सिंह (Akashdeep Singh) और हरमनप्रीत सिंह (Harmanpreet Singh) ने गोल दागे.