Team India: WTC फाइनल से पहले रोहित शर्मा को लेकर दिग्गज ने दिया बड़ा बयान, इस बात से मचा दिया तहलका!

WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल मुकाबला होने में मात्र 4 दिन बचे हैं. इस मैच से पहले एक पूर्व दिग्गज क्रिकेटर ने बड़ा बयान दे दिया है. उन्होंने आईपीएल में खराब फॉर्म को लेकर भी बात कही है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

Sanjay Manjrekar statement on rohit sharma: टीम इंडिया के पास आगामी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हराकर 10 साल बाद आईसीसी ट्रॉफी जीतने का शानदार मौका है. WTC फाइनल 2021 में भारत को न्यूजीलैंड के हाथों शिकस्त झेलनी पड़ी थी, लेकिन अगर इस बार टीम को ये ट्रॉफी नाम करनी है तो हर क्षेत्र में बेहतरीन खेल दिखाना होगा. 7 जून से शुरू होने वाले इस मैच से पहले एक दिग्गज क्रिकेटर रोहित शर्मा की मौजूदा फॉर्म को लेकर बड़ा बयान दे दिया है.

