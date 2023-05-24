IND vs AUS: WTC फाइनल के लिए अचानक इंग्लैंड पहुंचा ये घातक खिलाड़ी, AUS के लिए बनेगा काल!
IND vs AUS: WTC फाइनल के लिए अचानक इंग्लैंड पहुंचा ये घातक खिलाड़ी, AUS के लिए बनेगा काल!

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल के लिए टीम इंडिया का एक बड़ा मैच विनर खिलाड़ी इंग्लैंड पहुंच गया है. इस खिलाड़ी ने सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस को ये जानकारी दी है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 03:02 PM IST

IND vs AUS: WTC फाइनल के लिए अचानक इंग्लैंड पहुंचा ये घातक खिलाड़ी, AUS के लिए बनेगा काल!

World Test Championship Final 2023: इंग्लैंड में वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 (World Test Championship 2023) का फाइनल मैच खेलना है. इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2023 (IPL 2023) के बाद भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टीमें ओवल (Oval) के मैदान पर आमने-सामने होंगी. ये मैच 7 जून से 11 जून तक खेला जाना है. इस महामुकाबले के लिए टीम इंडिया के कुछ खिलाड़ी इंग्लैंड पहुंच गए हैं. टीम के एक घातक ऑलराउंडर ने सोशल मीडिया पर इंग्लैंड पहुंचने की जानकारी फैंस को दी है.

