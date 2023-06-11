WTC Final 2023: कौन है शुभमन गिल को आउट देने वाला अंपायर? टीम इंडिया से है पुरानी 'दुश्मनी'
Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 08:20 AM IST

WTC final Shubman Gill controversial dismissal: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल (WTC Final 2023) में अब तक काफी रोमांच देखने को मिला है. लेकिन मैच की दूसरी पारी में टीम इंडिया के ओपनर शुभमन गिल (Shubman Gill) को जिस तरह से आउट दिया गया उस पर काफी बवाल मच रहा है. कई पूर्व क्रिकेटर्स का मानना है कि शुभमन गिल नॉटआउट थे और उन्हें गलत आउट दिया गया है. चलिए आपको बतातें हैं आखिर शुभमन गिल को आउट देने वाला अंपायर कौन हैं.

