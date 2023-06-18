Virat Kohli: WTC फाइनल के बाद विराट कोहली का वीडियो हुआ वायरल, छुट्टियों में यहां आए नजर
Virat Kohli: WTC फाइनल के बाद विराट कोहली का वीडियो हुआ वायरल, छुट्टियों में यहां आए नजर

Team India: भारतीय टीम इन दिनों महीने भर के रेस्ट पर है. इसके बाद टीम को आगामी 12 जुलाई से वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर जाना है. इस बीच विराट कोहली का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 06:46 AM IST

Virat Kohli: WTC फाइनल के बाद विराट कोहली का वीडियो हुआ वायरल, छुट्टियों में यहां आए नजर

Virat-Anushka in Kirtan: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 फाइनल में टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों 209 रनों से शमर्नाक हार झेलनी पड़ी थी. इसके बाद टीम इंडिया के सभी खिलाड़ी फिलहाल रेस्ट पर हैं. आगामी 12 जुलाई से भारतीय टीम वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर होगी, जहां टीम को 2 टेस्ट, 3 वनडे और 5 टी20 मैचों की सीरीज खेलनी है. इस बीच विराट कोहली और उनकी पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा का एक नया वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है.

