Doctor's Day: विराट कोहली समेत इन भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स ने किया डॉक्टर्स को सलाम

मुंबई: भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) ने राष्ट्रीय डॉक्टर दिवस के दिन डॉक्टरों को याद किया है. कोहली ने बुधवार को ट्वीट किया, 'सिर्फ आज नहीं, हमें हर दिन डॉक्टरों और स्वास्थकर्मियों की भावना को सलाम करना चाहिए. लोगों की मदद करने के आप लोगों के समर्पण को सलाम करता हूं. मैं आपकी भावना और समर्पण को सलाम करता हूं.'

Not just today but everyday we should celebrate the spirit of our doctors and health care workers. Thank you for your commitment towards helping so many people. I salute your spirit and dedication. #NationalDoctorsDay

वहीं भारत की सीमित ओवरों की टीम के उप-कप्तान ने रोहित शर्मा ने कहा, "इस मुश्किल समय में हमारे डॉक्टरों ने जो बलिदान और हिम्मत दिखाई है, उससे हम सभी वाकिफ हैं। सभी लोगों से अपील है कि वे प्रोटोकॉल को मानें और इन लोगों के लिए राह आसान कर दें.'

We all know the sacrifices & courage our Doctors have shown in these difficult times.Words can’t describe what their efforts mean to us.I just want to wish them the best. A humble request to all citizens to adhere to their protocols & make it easier for them #NationalDoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/sRShz6OeOD

मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा है कि, 'डॉक्टर्स डे के दिन हमें सभी डॉक्टर्स की सराहना करनी चाहिए और उनकी सुरक्षा और खुशहाली के लिए दुआ करनी चाहिए. भारत समेत सारी दुनिया के डॉक्टर्स को मेरा सलाम.

On #DoctorsDay, let us all appreciate the 24/7 selfless efforts of our frontline doctors and pray for their safety & well being.

They have always been our shield and refuge in any health crisis.

My salute to all the doctors across India & the world. pic.twitter.com/Fa3yUjutLN

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 1, 2020