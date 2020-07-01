Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
विराट कोहली

Doctor's Day: विराट कोहली समेत इन भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स ने किया डॉक्टर्स को सलाम

National Doctor's Day के मौके पर विराट कोहली, सचिन तेंदुलकर, रोहित शर्मा और हार्दिक पांड्या ने डॉक्टर्स के काम की तारीफ की है.

Doctor&#039;s Day: विराट कोहली समेत इन भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स ने किया डॉक्टर्स को सलाम
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली (फाइल फोटो)

मुंबई: भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) ने राष्ट्रीय डॉक्टर दिवस के दिन डॉक्टरों को याद किया है. कोहली ने बुधवार को ट्वीट किया, 'सिर्फ आज नहीं, हमें हर दिन डॉक्टरों और स्वास्थकर्मियों की भावना को सलाम करना चाहिए. लोगों की मदद करने के आप लोगों के समर्पण को सलाम करता हूं. मैं आपकी भावना और समर्पण को सलाम करता हूं.'

वहीं भारत की सीमित ओवरों की टीम के उप-कप्तान ने रोहित शर्मा ने कहा, "इस मुश्किल समय में हमारे डॉक्टरों ने जो बलिदान और हिम्मत दिखाई है, उससे हम सभी वाकिफ हैं। सभी लोगों से अपील है कि वे प्रोटोकॉल को मानें और इन लोगों के लिए राह आसान कर दें.'

मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा है कि, 'डॉक्टर्स डे के दिन हमें सभी डॉक्टर्स की सराहना करनी चाहिए और उनकी सुरक्षा और खुशहाली के लिए दुआ करनी चाहिए. भारत समेत सारी दुनिया के डॉक्टर्स को मेरा सलाम.

वहीं टीम के हरफनमौला खिलाड़ी हार्दिक पांड्या ने उन डॉक्टरों का शुक्रिया अदा किया, जिन्होंने चोटों से उबरने में उनकी मदद की. पांड्या ने लिखा, "उन सभी डॉक्टरों का शुक्रिया जिन्होंने मेरे पेशेवर करियर में आने वाली चोटों से उबरने में मेरी मदद की.'

(इनपुट-आईएएनएस)

