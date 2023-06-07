WTC Final 2023: लगातार दूसरी बार WTC फाइनल में काली पट्टी बांधकर क्यों उतरे भारतीय खिलाड़ी? हैरान कर देगी वजह
WTC Final 2023: लगातार दूसरी बार WTC फाइनल में काली पट्टी बांधकर क्यों उतरे भारतीय खिलाड़ी? हैरान कर देगी वजह

IND vs AUS: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 मैच शुरू हो चुका है. लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में खेले जा रहे इस मैच में सभी खिलाड़ी अपनी बांह पर काली पट्टी बांध कर मैदान में उतरे.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

WTC Final 2023: लगातार दूसरी बार WTC फाइनल में काली पट्टी बांधकर क्यों उतरे भारतीय खिलाड़ी? हैरान कर देगी वजह

Why Indian team wearing black band in hand?: लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल महामुकाबला शुरू हो चुका है. भारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने टॉस जीता और ऑस्ट्रेलिया को पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का न्योता दिया. इस मैच में भारतीय खिलाड़ियों के साथ-साथ ओपनिंग करने उतरे ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बल्लेबाज भी बांह पर काली पट्टी बांधकर उतरे. इससे पहले 2021 में भी भारतीय टीम न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ WTC फाइनल में काली पट्टी बांधकर उतरी थी. आइए आपको इसके पीछे की वजह बताते हैं.

