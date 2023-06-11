WTC Final 2023: 10 साल बाद ICC ट्रॉफी जीतने का सपना होगा चकनाचूर! भारतीय फैंस का दिल तोड़ देगी ये वजह
IND vs AUS: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच जारी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल मैच रोमांचक मोड़ पर पहुंच चुका है. पांचवें दिन टीम इंडिया को मैच जीतने के लिए 280 रनों की जरूरत है. चौथे दिन का खेल खत्म होने तक विराट कोहली(44) और अजिंक्य रहाणे(20) नाबाद लौटे.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 05:32 AM IST

Team India: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल मैच अब अपने अंतिम पड़ाव में पहुंच चुका है. भारत को इस मैच में जीत के लिए अब 280 रनों की जरूरत है. इस बीच भारतीय फैंस के लिए बेहद ही निराश करने वाली खबर सामने आई है. टीम इंडिया की जीत में एक वजह बहुत बड़ी बाधा बन सकती है. 

