WTC Final से पहले रोहित ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को दी ये बड़ी धमकी, अपने इस बयान से क्रिकेट जगत में मचा दिया तहलका!

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 05:57 AM IST

ICC WTC Final 2023: भारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने उपमहाद्वीप से बाहर अपना एकमात्र टेस्ट शतक 2021 में ‘द ओवल’ में बनाया था और उनका कहना है कि इंग्लैंड की परिस्थितियों में बल्लेबाज के तौर पर कोई भी क्रीज पर सहज महसूस नहीं करता, लेकिन उसे पता चल जाता है कि प्रतिद्वंद्वी टीम के गेंदबाजों के खिलाफ कब आक्रामकता बरतनी है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ बुधवार से शुरू होने वाले वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप फाइनल से पहले भारतीय कप्तान को लगता है कि इंग्लैंड की पिचों पर कड़ी मेहनत के अलावा कोई विकल्प नहीं है.

