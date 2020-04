EXCLUSIVE:टोक्यो ओलंपिक को टालने का फैसला सही, शूटर अंजुम मुदगिल से खास बातचीत

When you are missing that long run outdoors , its better to Skip instead and stay at home . Urge you all to take it up as well especially during the time of this challenge when we fight together with Corona Rope skipping , helps build your endurance, stamina, muscles with regular practice / something that can be done easily indoors and at home. you may just start with #1 minute and increase gradually as per your capacity # Don’t skip to Rope Skip # SkipKarona # HumFitTohIndiaFit #stayfit #stayhome #olympics #staystrong #stayhealthy @olympicchannel @olympics

A post shared by Anjum Moudgil (@anjum_moudgil) on Mar 24, 2020 at 5:08am PDT