मां बनने वाली हैं 'दंगल गर्ल' गीता फोगाट, इंस्टाग्राम पर बेबी बंप फ्लॉन्ट करती आईं नजर

“A mother's joy begins when new life is stirring inside… when a tiny heartbeat is heard for the very first time, and a playful kick reminds that liitle one is never alone.” You never understand life until it grows inside of you #pregnancy #babybump #motherhoodrising

A post shared by Geeta Phogat Pawan Saroha (@geetaphogat) on Sep 2, 2019 at 4:07am PDT