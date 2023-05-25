IPL 2023: आकाश मधवाल ने अपनी घातक गेंदबाजी का खोला राज, बुमराह को लेकर बयान से मचाया तहलका!
IPL 2023: आकाश मधवाल ने अपनी घातक गेंदबाजी का खोला राज, बुमराह को लेकर बयान से मचाया तहलका!

IPL 2023: मुंबई इंडियंस के लिए जो करोड़ों के गेंदबाज नहीं कर सके, वह 20 लाख के आकाश मधवाल कर रहे हैं. लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स के खिलाफ घातक गेंदबाजी के लिए उन्हें प्लेयर ऑफ द मैच भी चुना गया. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

IPL 2023: आकाश मधवाल ने अपनी घातक गेंदबाजी का खोला राज, बुमराह को लेकर बयान से मचाया तहलका!

Akash Madhwal Statement: आईपीएल 2023 के एलिमिनेटर मैच में पहले मुंबई इंडियंस के बल्लेबाज और फिर आकाश मधवाल की घातक गेंदबाजी ने टीम को लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स के खिलाफ 81 रनों की बड़ी जीत दिला दी. इसके बाद अब टीम 26 मई को नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में गुजरात टाइटंस के खिलाफ क्वालीफायर-2 खेलेगी. मधवाल ने लखनऊ के खिलाफ 3.3 ओवर में 5 रन रन देकर 5 विकेट लिए. आईपीएल 2023 का अब तक का बेस्ट स्पेल डालने वाले इस गेंदबाज ने मैच के बाद अपनी घातक गेंदबाजी का राज खोला और उन्होंने बुमराह को लेकर भी बयान दिया है.

