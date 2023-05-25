IPL 2023: क्रुणाल की एक गलती पड़ी टीम पर भारी, ये चूक नहीं करते तो जिंदा रहती ट्रॉफी जीतने की उम्मीद!
topStories1hindi1710087
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

IPL 2023: क्रुणाल की एक गलती पड़ी टीम पर भारी, ये चूक नहीं करते तो जिंदा रहती ट्रॉफी जीतने की उम्मीद!

IPL 2023: मुंबई इंडियंस ने लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स को एलिमिनेटर मैच में 81 रनों के बड़े अंतर से हरा दिया. इसके साथ ही क्रुणाल पांड्या की कप्तानी वाली लखनऊ टूर्नामेंट से बाहर हो गई. इस मैच में उनकी एक चूक टीम पर भारी पड़ गई.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 08:23 AM IST

Trending Photos

IPL 2023: क्रुणाल की एक गलती पड़ी टीम पर भारी, ये चूक नहीं करते तो जिंदा रहती ट्रॉफी जीतने की उम्मीद!

MI vs LSG: आईपीएल 2023 के एलिमिनेटर मैच में मुंबई इंडियंस ने लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स को 81 रनों से धो डाला. टॉस मुंबई के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने जीता और पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला किया. मुंबई इंडियंस के 182 रनों के जवाब में लखनऊ की टीम महज 101 रनों पर ऑलआउट हो गई. इस मैच में लखनऊ के कप्तान क्रुणाल अगर एक चूक नहीं करते तो शायद टीम अभी भी ट्रॉफी जीतने की रेस में कायम रहती.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
cold coffee
Summers में कोल्ड कॉफी पीकर पहुंचा रहे हैं गले को ठंडक? सेहत को हो सकता है नुकसान
West Bengal
‘बंगाल में यूक्रेन से भी बदतर स्थिति’-BJP नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी का ममता सरकार पर हमला
Coal India
Coal India के कर्मचार‍ियों की हो गई मौज, इनके भत्‍तों में होगा 25 प्रत‍िशत का इजाफा
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Salman Khan ने Bigg Boss OTT का प्रोमो किया शूट, इन 3 सेलेब्स ने ठुकराया शो का ऑफर