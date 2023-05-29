IND vs AUS: चोट के चलते IPL 2023 से बाहर हुआ ये खिलाड़ी, अब WTC Final में आएगा नजर
WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल के लिए एक ऐसे खिलाड़ी को टीम में शामिल किया गया है जो आईपीएल 2023 के दौरान चोटिल हो गया था. ये खिलाड़ी चोट के चलते बीच सीजन ही अपनी टीम का साथ छोड़ गया था.

May 29, 2023

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final 2023) के फाइनल मैच से पहले एक बड़ा अपडेट सामने आया है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया (Australia) के तेज गेंदबाज जोश हेजलवुड (Josh Hazlewood) को भारत के खिलाफ सात जून से ओवल में शुरू होने वाले वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया की 15 सदस्यीय टीम में शामिल किया गया है. जोश हेजलवुड चोटिल होने के कारण इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग के बीच से ही स्वदेश लौट गए थे.

