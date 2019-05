IPL 2019: बेंगलुरू की बुरी गत पर खीझे विजय माल्या, विराट की टीम को कहा कागजों का शेर

Thank you guys for all the love & support - the entire team including the fans, the ground staff & the support staff! Promise to come back stronger next year. ನೀವು ಇಲ್ಲಾಂದ್ರೆ ನಾವು ಏನು ಅಲ್ಲಾ @royalchallengersbangalore #RCB #RCBBoldArmy #PlayBold

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on May 5, 2019 at 7:20am PDT