VIDEO: युजवेंद्र चहल की मंगेतर धनश्री वर्मा ने नवरात्रि के मौके पर किया जबरदस्त डांस

Navratri Special Tag all your garba gang friends here To watch full video and how the dance escalates LINK IN BIO Presenting something different this time for you guys and I really hope you like it as I have stepped out of my comfort zone Thank you @vaishali.kalanjay for pushing my limits in a very positive way and thank you for choreographing this beautiful piece Filmed by: @prathamesh_patil_visuals Finally we worked together after so long Amazing mix by @acoustiqueproductions my favourite Maine Payal hai channkayi X Pari hoon main Beautiful outfits Look 1: @deepikapritiofficial Look2: @kalkifashion Hair: @strandshairstudio.in . . . . . . #dhanashreeverma #navratri #garba #dance #youtube #choreographer #falgunipathak #bollywood

A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9) on Oct 14, 2020 at 11:35pm PDT