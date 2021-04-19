IPL: फिफ्टी के बावजूद विलेन बन गए Punjab Kings के कप्तान KL Rahul, जानिए फैंस ने क्यों किया ट्रोल

चेन्नई: दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (Delhi Capitals) ने रविवार को खेले गए IPL मैच में पंजाब किंग्स (Punjab Kings) को छह विकेट से हरा दिया. पंजाब किंग्स की इस हार के बाद उसके कप्तान केएल राहुल (KL Rahul) को सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर ट्रोल किया जा रहा है. केएल राहुल ने इस मैच में 51 गेंदों पर 61 रन की पारी खेली थी.

राहुल बन गए विलेन

दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के खिलाफ केएल राहुल ने जो 61 रनों की पारी खेली, उस दौरान उनका स्ट्राइक रेट सिर्फ 119.61 का था. इस धीमी पारी के लिए फैंस उनकी जमकर आलोचना कर रहे हैं. फैंस को केएल राहुल से एक विस्फोटक पारी की उम्मीद थी.

#DCvPBKS KL Rahul slow batting will definitely be the cause for the defeat of PBKS unless their bowler balls magical spell. pic.twitter.com/xAwWgR633v — Sumit (@SumitMi02880332) April 18, 2021

KL Rahul Score 61 of 51 Ball, again 1 more Selfish Innings by him don't why he come to open when Gayle is their, just Imagine he played 45% innings & team is scoring arnd 200 just imagine how slow he was.

Selfish Cricketer never Seen Before#DCvPBKS #IPL2021 — Rowdy Monster (@rowdy_monster) April 18, 2021

Bohot slow khela KL Rahul — बाबा (@iBeing_Gaurav) April 18, 2021

All fault is KL Rahul for playing such slow inning after Mayank's dangerous start he should have joined hand pichhe gayle pooran hooda srk the yar — Banna. (@Jaideepsinh71) April 18, 2021

The usual slow approach of KL Rahul is baffling. #PBKSvDC — Ramesh Metha (@RameshMetha) April 18, 2021

We are talking about Manish pandey playing slow and not able to make his team cross the line. But we have been forgetting KL Rahul who has played for himself for so many years and scores run in almost every matches and remains top of the list.#IPL2021 — Ayush Pandey (@ayushpandey49) April 18, 2021

#DCvPBKS in last ipl kl rahul many matches played very slow now play like same way that reson kxip out of ipl — Saurabh kumar (@Saurabh05433658) April 18, 2021

We wanted KL to be India's Jo's Buttler but he chose to be India's Mohd Rizwan ! KL Rahul's slow innings has cost approx 20 runs to his team. They somehow managed to get 195 courtesy Hooda and SRK. Should not be enough. #pbksvsdc #DCvsPBKS @SushantNMehta — Sufiyan Mohammad (@iamsufiyaan7) April 18, 2021

पंजाब किंग्स ने ये मौका गंवाया

फैंस के मुताबिक केएल राहुल की इस धीमी पारी से पंजाब किंग्स ने 200 से ज्यादा रन बनाने का मौका गंवा दिया. पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए पंजाब किंग्स की टीम ने चार विकेट पर 195 रन बनाए थे, लेकिन दिल्ली की टीम ने धवन (92) के तूफानी अर्धशतक से 18.2 ओवर में चार विकेट पर 198 रन बनाकर आसान जीत दर्ज की.

वानखेड़े में बाद में गेंदबाजी करना चुनौती

पंजाब किंग्स के कप्तान लोकेश राहुल ने हार के बाद कहा कि उन्हें बल्लेबाजी करते हुए लगा था कि 196 रन अच्छा लक्ष्य रहेगा, लेकिन शायद उनकी टीम ने 10 से 15 रन कम बनाए. राहुल ने कहा कि ओस से चीजें मुश्किल हुईं, वानखेड़े में बाद में गेंदबाजी करना हमेशा चुनौती होती है.

VIDEO