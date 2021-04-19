English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL: फिफ्टी के बावजूद विलेन बन गए Punjab Kings के कप्तान KL Rahul, जानिए फैंस ने क्यों किया ट्रोल

PBKS vs DC IPL 2021: दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (Delhi Capitals) ने रविवार को खेले गए IPL मैच में पंजाब किंग्स (Punjab Kings) को छह विकेट से हरा दिया. पंजाब किंग्स की इस हार के बाद उसके कप्तान केएल राहुल (KL Rahul) को सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर ट्रोल किया जा रहा है.

KL Rahul trolled on Social Media

चेन्नई: दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (Delhi Capitals) ने रविवार को खेले गए IPL मैच में पंजाब किंग्स (Punjab Kings) को छह विकेट से हरा दिया. पंजाब किंग्स की इस हार के बाद उसके कप्तान केएल राहुल (KL Rahul) को सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर ट्रोल किया जा रहा है.  केएल राहुल ने इस मैच में 51 गेंदों पर 61 रन की पारी खेली थी.

राहुल बन गए विलेन 

दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के खिलाफ केएल राहुल ने जो 61 रनों की पारी खेली, उस दौरान उनका स्ट्राइक रेट सिर्फ 119.61 का था. इस धीमी पारी के लिए फैंस उनकी जमकर आलोचना कर रहे हैं. फैंस को केएल राहुल से एक विस्फोटक पारी की उम्मीद थी. 

 

पंजाब किंग्स ने ये मौका गंवाया

फैंस के मुताबिक केएल राहुल की इस धीमी पारी से पंजाब किंग्स ने 200 से ज्यादा रन बनाने का मौका गंवा दिया. पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए पंजाब किंग्स की टीम ने चार विकेट पर 195 रन बनाए थे, लेकिन दिल्ली की टीम ने धवन (92) के तूफानी अर्धशतक से 18.2 ओवर में चार विकेट पर 198 रन बनाकर आसान जीत दर्ज की. 

वानखेड़े में बाद में गेंदबाजी करना चुनौती

पंजाब किंग्स के कप्तान लोकेश राहुल ने हार के बाद कहा कि उन्हें बल्लेबाजी करते हुए लगा था कि 196 रन अच्छा लक्ष्य रहेगा, लेकिन शायद उनकी टीम ने 10 से 15 रन कम बनाए. राहुल ने कहा कि ओस से चीजें मुश्किल हुईं, वानखेड़े में बाद में गेंदबाजी करना हमेशा चुनौती होती है.

VIDEO

