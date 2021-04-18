English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021 PBKS vs DC: Steve Smith ने Delhi Capitals के लिए किया Debut, फैंस ने दिए ऐसे Reactions

IPL 2021 PBKS vs DC: दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (Delhi Capitals) के कप्तान ऋषभ पंत (Rishabh Pant) ने पंजाब किंग्स के खिलाफ मैच से पहले स्टीव स्मिथ (Steve Smith) को टीम का कैप दिया. 

IPL 2021 PBKS vs DC: Steve Smith ने Delhi Capitals के लिए किया Debut, फैंस ने दिए ऐसे Reactions
स्टीव स्मिथ (फोटो-DC)

नई दिल्ली: पंजाब किंग्स और दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (PBKS vs DC) के बीच आईपीएल 2021 (IPL 2021) के 11वां मुकाबला यादगार रहा. इसकी वजह ये है कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया के स्टार बल्लेबाज स्टीव स्मिथ (Steve Smith) ने इस मैच में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (Delhi Capitals) के लिए डेब्यू किया.

पंत ने स्मिथ को दिया कैप

दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (Delhi Capitals) के कप्तान ऋषभ पंत (Rishabh Pant) ने पंजाब किंग्स के खिलाफ मैच से पहले स्टीव स्मिथ (Steve Smith) को टीम का कैप दिया. साथ लुकमान मेरीवाला (Lukman Meriwala) ने भी दिल्ली  की तरफ से डेब्यू किया. इस मौके पर टीम के बाकी सदस्य भी मौजूद रहे.

 

 

फैंस ने ट्विटर पर किया रिएक्ट

दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (Delhi Capitals) की प्लेइंग XI में स्टीव स्मिथ (Steve Smith) को शामिल करने के बाद क्रिकेट फैंस के मिलेजुले रिएक्शंस आए हैं, कई लोगों ने शिमरोन हेटमायर (Shimron Hetmyer), सैम बिलिंग्स (Sam Billings) और एनरिच नॉर्टजे (Anrich Nortje) को दरकिनार किए जाने पर ऐतराज जताया है. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Zee News App: पाएँ हिंदी में ताज़ा समाचार, देश-दुनिया की खबरें, फिल्म, बिज़नेस अपडेट्स, खेल की दुनिया की हलचल, देखें लाइव न्यूज़ और धर्म-कर्म से जुड़ी खबरें, आदि.अभी डाउनलोड करें ज़ी न्यूज़ ऐप.
Tags:
IPL 2021Steve SmithSteve Smith debut for DCPBKS vs DCPBKS vs DC live
अगली
खबर

IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell ने ठोका तूफानी अर्धशतक, खुशी से झूम उठे Virat Kohli; दिया ये रिएक्शन

Must Watch

PT8M56S

DNA: हवा से भी फैल रहा है Coronavirus!