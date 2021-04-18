IPL 2021 PBKS vs DC: Steve Smith ने Delhi Capitals के लिए किया Debut, फैंस ने दिए ऐसे Reactions

नई दिल्ली: पंजाब किंग्स और दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (PBKS vs DC) के बीच आईपीएल 2021 (IPL 2021) के 11वां मुकाबला यादगार रहा. इसकी वजह ये है कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया के स्टार बल्लेबाज स्टीव स्मिथ (Steve Smith) ने इस मैच में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (Delhi Capitals) के लिए डेब्यू किया.
पंत ने स्मिथ को दिया कैप
दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (Delhi Capitals) के कप्तान ऋषभ पंत (Rishabh Pant) ने पंजाब किंग्स के खिलाफ मैच से पहले स्टीव स्मिथ (Steve Smith) को टीम का कैप दिया. साथ लुकमान मेरीवाला (Lukman Meriwala) ने भी दिल्ली की तरफ से डेब्यू किया. इस मौके पर टीम के बाकी सदस्य भी मौजूद रहे.
Steve Smith received his DC Cap from the skipper Rishabh Pant
फैंस ने ट्विटर पर किया रिएक्ट
दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (Delhi Capitals) की प्लेइंग XI में स्टीव स्मिथ (Steve Smith) को शामिल करने के बाद क्रिकेट फैंस के मिलेजुले रिएक्शंस आए हैं, कई लोगों ने शिमरोन हेटमायर (Shimron Hetmyer), सैम बिलिंग्स (Sam Billings) और एनरिच नॉर्टजे (Anrich Nortje) को दरकिनार किए जाने पर ऐतराज जताया है.
