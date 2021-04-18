IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli ने जीता टॉस, फैंस को नहीं हुआ यकीन, ट्विटर पर लिए मजे

नई दिल्ली: आरसीबी और केकेआर (RCB vs KKR) की बीच आईपीएल 2021 (IPL 2021) के 10वें मुकाबले में वो हुआ जो अकसर काफी कम देखने को मिलता है. इस मैच में बैंगलोर के कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) खुशकिस्मत निकले जिसे देखकर फैंस भी हैरान रह गए

कोहली ने जीता टॉस

आरसीबी (RCB) के कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) ने आज टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया और केकेआर (KKR) के कप्तान इयोन मोर्ग (Eoin Morgan) को पहले गेंदबाजी के लिए बुलाया.

#RCB have won the toss and they will bat first against #KKR in Match 10 of #VIVOIPL. Follow the game here - https://t.co/OBmT3wfu6G pic.twitter.com/mYaZUcG5WQ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2021

अब तक मोर्गन रहे हैं लकी

इयोन मोर्ग (Eoin Morgan) अब तक विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) के खिलाफ 7 बार टॉस जीत चुके हैं. इस मैच में परंपरा टूटी और कोहली लकी रहे. ये बात क्रिकेट फैंस के लिए यकीन कर पाना मुश्किल था. लोगों ने इसको लेकर शानदार मीम्स बनाए हैं.

Winning the toss is enough to be called a successful match for Virat Kohli. Batting was additional one.#IPL #rcbvskkr — Chinaman. (@DenofRohit) April 18, 2021

Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to celebrate first.#RCBvsKKR — Savage (@CutestFunniest) April 18, 2021

Virat Kohli after winning toss against Eoin Morgan pic.twitter.com/sUhfKpYhCF — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 18, 2021

We’ve seen a lot of things in 2021 but Virat Kohli winning the toss has been most surprising #RCBvKKR — Khan (@ShahsFanboy) April 18, 2021