IPL 2021

IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli ने जीता टॉस, फैंस को नहीं हुआ यकीन, ट्विटर पर लिए मजे

आरसीबी (RCB) के कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) अक्सर टॉस हारने के लिए बदनाम हैं खासकर इयोन मोर्ग (Eoin Morgan) के खिलाफ उनका रिकॉर्ड बेहद खराब है, लेकिन इस मैच में कोहली लकी रहे

IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli ने जीता टॉस, फैंस को नहीं हुआ यकीन, ट्विटर पर लिए मजे
इयोन मोर्गन और विराट कोहली (फोटो-BCCI/IPL)

नई दिल्ली: आरसीबी और केकेआर (RCB vs KKR) की बीच आईपीएल 2021 (IPL 2021) के 10वें मुकाबले में वो हुआ जो अकसर काफी कम देखने को मिलता है. इस मैच में बैंगलोर के कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) खुशकिस्मत निकले जिसे देखकर फैंस भी हैरान रह गए

कोहली ने जीता टॉस

आरसीबी (RCB) के कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) ने आज टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया और केकेआर (KKR) के कप्तान इयोन मोर्ग (Eoin Morgan) को पहले गेंदबाजी के लिए बुलाया.

 

 

अब तक मोर्गन रहे हैं लकी

इयोन मोर्ग (Eoin Morgan) अब तक विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) के खिलाफ 7 बार टॉस जीत चुके हैं. इस मैच में परंपरा टूटी और कोहली लकी रहे. ये बात क्रिकेट फैंस के लिए यकीन कर पाना मुश्किल था. लोगों ने इसको लेकर शानदार मीम्स बनाए हैं.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
IPL 2021Virat KohliTossEoin MorganRCB vs KKR
