IPL 2023: हार के बाद हार्दिक पांड्या की बड़ी भविष्यवाणी, चेन्नई के खिलाफ फाइनल मैच खेलेगी ये खतरनाक टीम

Hardik Pandya: गुजरात टाइटंस (GT) के कप्तान हार्दिक पांड्या ने चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) के IPL 2023 के फाइनल में जाने पर खुशी जताई है. सीएसके के सलामी बल्लेबाज ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ ने बल्ले से शानदार प्रदर्शन किया. उन्होंने 44 गेंद पर 60 रन की तेजतर्रार पारी खेली. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 02:11 PM IST

Hardik Pandya Statement: गुजरात टाइटंस (GT) के कप्तान हार्दिक पांड्या ने चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) के IPL 2023 के फाइनल में जाने पर खुशी जताई है. सीएसके के सलामी बल्लेबाज ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ ने बल्ले से शानदार प्रदर्शन किया. उन्होंने 44 गेंद पर 60 रन की तेजतर्रार पारी खेली. अंत में अंबाती रायडू, रवींद्र जडेजा और मोईन अली ने कैमियो रोल निभाया और सीएसके 172/7 बनाने में सफल रहा.

