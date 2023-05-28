MS Dhoni: एमएस धोनी आज रचेंगे इतिहास, IPL में ऐसा कारनामा करने वाले बनेंगे पहले खिलाड़ी
MS Dhoni: एमएस धोनी आज रचेंगे इतिहास, IPL में ऐसा कारनामा करने वाले बनेंगे पहले खिलाड़ी

MS Dhoni IPL: आईपीएल 2023 (IPL 2023) का फाइनल मैच एमएस धोनी (MS Dhoni) के लिए काफी खास रहने वाला है. वह इस मैच में एक बड़ा रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम करेंगे.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 04:33 PM IST

MS Dhoni: एमएस धोनी आज रचेंगे इतिहास, IPL में ऐसा कारनामा करने वाले बनेंगे पहले खिलाड़ी

MS Dhoni IPL 2023: एमएस धोनी (MS Dhoni) की गिनती दुनिया के सबसे सफल कप्तानों में की जाती है. बतौर खिलाड़ी भी एमएस धोनी (MS Dhoni) काफी कामयाब रहे हैं. धोनी के लिए 28 मई का दिन काफी खास रहने वाला है. वह आज 10वीं बार आईपीएल के फाइनल में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की कप्तानी करेंगे. वहीं, बतौर खिलाड़ी भी एमएस धोनी (MS Dhoni) आईपीएल में आज इतिहास रचने वाले हैं. वह फाइनल मैच में कदम रखते ही एक बड़ा रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम कर लेंगे.

