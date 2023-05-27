Team India: टीम इंडिया के इस घातक क्रिकेटर की वर्ल्ड कप में जगह पक्की, भारत को 12 साल बाद बना देगा वर्ल्ड चैम्पियन!
Team India: टीम इंडिया के इस घातक क्रिकेटर की वर्ल्ड कप में जगह पक्की, भारत को 12 साल बाद बना देगा वर्ल्ड चैम्पियन!

Team India: भारत में इस साल ICC का मेगा इवेंट आईसीसी क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप 2023 खेला जाएगा. टीम इंडिया का एक क्रिकेटर ऐसा है, जिसकी वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के लिए अभी से ही टीम इंडिया में जगह लगभग पक्की हो गई है. रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक 2023 वर्ल्ड कप 5 अक्टूबर से शुरू होगा और फाइनल मैच 19 नवंबर को खेला जाएगा. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

Team India: टीम इंडिया के इस घातक क्रिकेटर की वर्ल्ड कप में जगह पक्की, भारत को 12 साल बाद बना देगा वर्ल्ड चैम्पियन!

World cup 2023: भारत में इस साल ICC का मेगा इवेंट आईसीसी क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप 2023 खेला जाएगा. टीम इंडिया का एक क्रिकेटर ऐसा है, जिसकी वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के लिए अभी से ही टीम इंडिया में जगह लगभग पक्की हो गई है. रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक 2023 वर्ल्ड कप 5 अक्टूबर से शुरू होगा और फाइनल मैच 19 नवंबर को खेला जाएगा. भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच ग्रुप स्टेज का मैच 15 अक्टूबर को होने की संभावना है. भारत का एक क्रिकेटर ऐसा है जिसकी 2023 वर्ल्ड कप के लिए टीम इंडिया में जगह अब फिक्स हो चुकी है. ये खिलाड़ी 12 साल बाद टीम इंडिया को वनडे वर्ल्ड कप की ट्रॉफी जिता सकता है.

