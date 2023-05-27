WTC Final में आग उगलेगा भारत का ये घातक बल्लेबाज, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खेमे में खौफ का माहौल!
WTC Final में आग उगलेगा भारत का ये घातक बल्लेबाज, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खेमे में खौफ का माहौल!

Team India: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप (WTC Final) का फाइनल मैच 7 जून से 11 जून तक इंग्लैंड के केनिंगटन ओवल (लंदन) के मैदान पर खेला जाएगा. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप (WTC Final) के फाइनल में भारत का एक घातक बल्लेबाज आग उगलेगा और ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खेमे में अभी से ही इस भारतीय बल्लेबाज का खौफ जरूर होगा. 

May 27, 2023

WTC Final में आग उगलेगा भारत का ये घातक बल्लेबाज, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खेमे में खौफ का माहौल!

ICC WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप (WTC Final) का फाइनल मैच 7 जून से 11 जून तक इंग्लैंड के केनिंगटन ओवल (लंदन) के मैदान पर खेला जाएगा. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप (WTC Final) के फाइनल में भारत का एक घातक बल्लेबाज आग उगलेगा और ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खेमे में अभी से ही इस भारतीय बल्लेबाज का खौफ जरूर होगा. भारत का ये बल्लेबाज कोई और नहीं बल्कि शुभमन गिल हैं. आईपीएल में बेहतरीन फॉर्म में चल रहे शुभमन गिल का मानना है कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया में टी20 वर्ल्ड कप के बाद और न्यूजीलैंड में टी20 सीरीज से पहले उन्होंने अपनी बल्लेबाजी में कुछ तकनीकी बदलाव किए जिसका फायदा मिला.

