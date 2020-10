दुबई पहुंची चहल की मंगेतर धनश्री वर्मा का नवरात्रि लुक खूब हो रहा है वायरल

Change is good isn’t it ? Super special Navratri video just for you guys There’s so much I want to share regarding this video from my learning experience to the execution part but all I can say is that you guys are in for a treat Finally collaborated with my favourite @vaishali.kalanjay We have created an amazing Navratri mashup Video releasing on Thursday 15th October at 12 pm IST on my YouTube channel To subscribe: Link in bio . Outfit: @kalkifashion Hair: @strandshairstudio.in @aniljena707 @wakeupppandmakeuppp . OMG IM SO EXCITED#dhanashreeverma #navratri #dance #youtube #choreographer #garba #dancevideo

A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9) on Oct 12, 2020 at 11:33pm PDT