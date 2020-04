कोरोना वायरस की वजह से बर्लिन मैराथन टला, नई तारीखों का ऐलान अभी नहीं

Dear runners, We have learned from the press conference of the Berlin Senate on April 21, 2020, that all events with more than 5,000 persons will be prohibited until October 24, 2020. Unfortunately, this also applies to the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON, which cannot now take place on September 27, 2020, as planned. We will now deal with the consequences, coordinate the further steps and inform you as soon as we can. Let us remain strong together. Your team from the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON #bmwberlinmarathon #staystrong

A post shared by BMW BERLIN-MARATHON (@berlinmarathon) on Apr 21, 2020 at 10:11am PDT