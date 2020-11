अक्षर कुमार की फिल्म 'लक्ष्मी' के समर्थन में उतरीं भारतीय शटलर साइना नेहवाल

Akshay sir, what a brilliant thought It is indeed our turn to be loving and accepting to each other. #AbHamariBaariHai to make things right. Let's stand together, wearing this Laal Bindi and support the third gender because humari khushi mein jo hamesha se nache hai, unki khushi ke liye kadam uthane ki #AbHamariBaariHai. Let's spread the word and make this world a better place to live in. @akshaykumar

