Infinix Note 30: आ रहा है 15 हजार से कम कीमत वाला 5G फोन, 108MP कैमरा और तगड़ी बैटरी; जानिए फीचर्स
topStories1hindi1730875
Hindi Newsटेक

Infinix Note 30: आ रहा है 15 हजार से कम कीमत वाला 5G फोन, 108MP कैमरा और तगड़ी बैटरी; जानिए फीचर्स

Infinix Note 30 5G भारत में 14 जून को लॉन्च होने वाला है. फोन में 108MP का कैमरा और 5000mAh की दमदार बैटरी मिलेगी. इसके अलावा खबरों की मानें तो फोन की कीमत 15 हजार रुपये से कम होग. आइए जानते हैं Infinix Note 30 5G के बारे में सबकुछ...

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

Trending Photos

Infinix Note 30: आ रहा है 15 हजार से कम कीमत वाला 5G फोन, 108MP कैमरा और तगड़ी बैटरी; जानिए फीचर्स

Infinix ने खुलासा कर दिया है कि वो 14 जून को Infinix Note 30 5G को भारत में लॉन्च कर देगा. कंपनी ने ट्विटर पर भी जानकारी को शेयर किया है. यह स्मार्टफोन फ्लिपकार्ट के माध्यम से भारत में खरीदने के लिए उपलब्ध होगा.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani
adipurush
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी