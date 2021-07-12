English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amazon

Amazon पर 10 हजार रुपए जीतने का मौका, अपनानी होगी सिर्फ एक सिंपल ट्रिक

अमेजन ने डेली एप क्विज की शुरुआत कर दी है. इस क्विज को जीतने पर अमेजन आपको 10 हजार रुपये का अमेजन पे बैलेंस दे रहा है. सुबह 8 बजे से रात 12 बजे तक यह क्विज चलेगा.

Amazon पर 10 हजार रुपए जीतने का मौका, अपनानी होगी सिर्फ एक सिंपल ट्रिक
Photo Credit- Smartprix

नई दिल्ली. अमेजन (Amazon) ने डेली एप क्विज (Amazon App quiz) का नया एडिशन लॉन्च किया है. इस क्विज को  जीतने वाले को अमेजन 10 हजार रुपये का अमेजन पे बैलेंस (Amazon Pay Balance) दे रहा है. यह क्विज सुबह 8 बजे शुरू हुआ है और रात 12 बजे तक चलेगा. इस क्विज में जनरल नॉलेज और करेंट अफेयर्स से जुड़े 5 सवाल होंगे. पैसे जीतने के लिए आपको दिए हुए सभी सवालों के सही जवाब देने होंगे. हर सवाल में चार ऑप्शन दिए जाएंगे, जिसमें एक सही जवाब होगा. आज के क्विज के विनर की घोषणा 13 जुलाई को की जाएगी. विनर को लकी ड्रॉ से चुना जाएगा.

कैसे खेल सकते हैं क्विज?

- क्विज खेलने के लिए आपके मोबाइल में अमेजन एप होना जरूरी है. अगर आपने डाउनलोड नहीं किया है तो सबसे पहले एप को डाउनलोड करें.
- अगर आपने एप को डाउनलोड कर लिया है तो सबसे पहले साइन अप करें.
- एप पर साइन इन करने के बाद आप होम स्क्रीन पर सबसे नीचे जाएं और वहां आपको Amazon Quiz का बैनर नजर आएगा.
- क्लिक करते ही आपके सामने सवाल आ जाएंगे, जिसके बाद आप क्विज खेलना शुरू कर सकते हैं.

VIDEO

यह हैं आज के क्विज के सवाल और उनके जवाब:

प्रश्न 1: Recently, a National Committee was formed to celebrate what in 2022 in the form of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav?
जवाब: 75 years of India’s Independence

प्रश्न 2: The immense Chicxulub crater, that may have caused the extinction of Dinosaurs, is located underneath the Yucatan Peninsula in which nation?
जवाब: Mexico

प्रश्न 3: In an ODI match at which venue in 2021, did you have 1 pair of brothers representing India and another pair representing England?
जवाब : Pune

प्रश्न 4: Which necessary phone peripheral was recently removed from the box of the newest version of this particular mobile phone?
जवाब: Both of the above

प्रश्न 5: These animals can eat upto a kilogram of what per day?
जवाब: Eucalyptus Leaves

Zee News App: पाएँ हिंदी में ताज़ा समाचार, देश-दुनिया की खबरें, फिल्म, बिज़नेस अपडेट्स, खेल की दुनिया की हलचल, देखें लाइव न्यूज़ और धर्म-कर्म से जुड़ी खबरें, आदि.अभी डाउनलोड करें ज़ी न्यूज़ ऐप.
Tags:
AmazonAmazon App quizAmazon Pay BalanceAmazon Quiz 12 July 2021Amazon Quiz Questions
अगली
खबर

अनलिमिटिड कॉलिंग के लिए यह हैं सबसे सस्ते और धांसू Plan, 18 रुपये में इतने दिन तक करें दिन-रात बातें

Must Watch

हेलीकाप्‍टर क्रैश, पायलट की मौत