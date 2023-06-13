 Infinix Note 30 5G की लॉन्चिंग से पहले भड़के ग्राहकों ने जमकर निकाली भड़ास! कंपनी को सुनाई खरी-खोटी
Infinix Smartphone: Infinix Note 30 5G की लॉन्चिंग से पहले कंपनी को कस्टमर्स का गुस्सा झेलना पड़ रहा है, यूजर्स ने ट्विटर पर कंपनी की सर्विस और प्रोडक्ट को खराब बता दिया है. 

Infinix Smartphone Launch: Infinix Note 30 5G को लॉन्च किया जाने वाला है. Infinix Note 30 5G के इस स्मार्टफोन में कंपनी ऑक्टा-कोर मीडियाटेक डाइमेंसिटी 6080 SoC प्रोसेसर ऑफर कर सकती है, साथ ही साथ इसमें 45W फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट और 5000mAh की बैटरी भी मिलेगी. कंपनी इस स्मार्टफोन के प्रचार में जोर-शोर से जुटी हुई है. लेकिन कंपनी की खराब सर्विस और खराब प्रोडक्ट की बात को लेकर दो यूजर्स ने ट्विटर पर Infinix की क्लास लगा दी है. दरअसल कंपनी ने एक ट्वीट किया था जो कल होने वाली लॉन्चिंग को लेकर है लेकिन इस प्रोडक्ट की लॉन्चिंग से पहले ही कंपनी के ट्वीट पर यूजर्स ने जो रिप्लाई दिया है वो हैरान करने वाला है. 

