Apple 2024 में करेगा बड़ा धमाका! iPhone 16 के नए खुलासे ने उड़ाए फैन्स के होश; आप भी जानिए
topStories1hindi1745667
Hindi Newsटेक

Apple 2024 में करेगा बड़ा धमाका! iPhone 16 के नए खुलासे ने उड़ाए फैन्स के होश; आप भी जानिए

आईफोन 16 को वाई-फाई 7 में अपग्रेड किया जाएगा ताकि इकोसिस्टम एक्सपीरियंस को बेहतर बनाया जा सके और Apple के लिए लोकल नेटवर्क पर चलने वाले हार्डवेयर प्रोडक्ट्स को इंटिग्रेड करना आसान हो सके. 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

Trending Photos

Apple 2024 में करेगा बड़ा धमाका! iPhone 16 के नए खुलासे ने उड़ाए फैन्स के होश; आप भी जानिए

iPhone 15 Series अभी तक लॉन्च नहीं हुई है और अभी से ही iPhone 16 की बातें शुरू हो चुकी हैं. एक नए खुलासे ने फैन्स के होश उड़ा दिए हैं. आईफोन 16 को कथित तौर पर वाई-फाई 7 में अपग्रेड किया जाएगा ताकि इकोसिस्टम एक्सपीरियंस को बेहतर बनाया जा सके और Apple के लिए लोकल नेटवर्क पर चलने वाले हार्डवेयर प्रोडक्ट्स को इंटिग्रेड करना आसान हो सके. फिलहाल, आईफोन 14 स्मार्टफोन वाई-फाई 6 के साथ आता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के सुनील लहरी
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
Nidhi Bhanushali
Nidhi Bhanushali: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं TMKOC की पुरानी सोनू, बहनों संग की राफ्टिंग
Rakhi Sawant
राखी ने की ब्रेकअप पार्टी, डिवोर्स होने की खुशी में लहंगा पहन ढोल पर जमकर किया डांस