Social Media पर छाया रहमान डकैत का खुमार! अक्षय खन्ना जैसा लुक पाना है? बस ये दीजिए प्रॉम्प्ट, मिल जाएगा हूबहू फिल्मी अवतार

Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar Rehman Daikait Prompt: सिनेमाघरों में हाल ही में रिलीज हुई फिल्म धुरंधर की चर्चा हर जगह हो रही है. खासकर अक्षय खन्ना के रहमान डकैत लुक ने तो सोशल मीडिया से लेकर लोगों की बैठकी तक अलग ही क्रेज बना दिया है. बहुत से लोग तो इस लुक में अपनी भी फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर रहे हैं. ऐसे में क्या आपके भी मन में रहमान डकैत जैसा लुक या फिर धुरंधर मूवी के जैसे दूसरा लुक बनाना चाहते हैं? अगर हां तो यह खबर आपके लिए खास है. AI की सहायता से आप मिनटों में बिलकुल वैसी ही इमेज बना सकते हैं. गूगल के एआई टूल Gemini पर भी आप कुछ प्रॉम्प्ट देकर धुरंधर मूवी से मिलते जुलते लुक बना सकते हैं. तो आइए जानते हैं वो 3 प्रॉम्प्ट जो Gemini पर रहमान डकैत जैसी इंटेंस और फिल्मी लुक जेनरेट कर सकते हैं.

ये है पूरा प्रोसेस

इसके लिए आपको सबसे पहले गूगल पर जाना होगा और वहां पर सर्च करना होगा Gemini. इसके बाद आपको Gemini पर ईमेल से लॉगिन कर लेना होगा. लॉगिन करने के बाद आपको नमो बनाना का आईकन दिखाई देगा इसे सेलेक्ट करते हुए अपनी इमेज भी सेलेक्ट कर लेगें. अब इनमें से अपना मनपसंद प्रॉम्प्ट देकर आप मिनटों में स्टाइलिश इमेज बना सकते हैं.

पहला प्रॉम्प्ट

Ultra-realistic cinematic full-body portrait of the uploaded reference person (exact same hairstyle, eyebrows, trimmed beard, confident expression). He steps out confidently from a shaded mud-brick doorway in a rustic desert village, wearing a long black coat over a black kurta, dark sunglasses, and a black muffler loosely around his neck. His posture is dominant and powerful, arms slightly away from the body as he walks forward. Behind him follow two men in traditional Balochi attire: one older man with a large white turban and white beard looking proud, the other in a brown robe standing calmly. Warm golden desert sunlight filters through wooden beams, creating dramatic shadows on the walls and ground. Highly cinematic lighting, 8K detail, crisp shadows, heroic composition.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

दूसरा प्रॉम्प्ट

Realistic film-set moment in the desert. The uploaded reference person is stepping out of a shiny black SUV, wearing a black kurta, long black coat, dark scarf around the neck, and gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses. His hair is slightly windblown, expression confident and intense. To his right stands a serious older man in traditional attire with a white beard and turban. In the background, a busy desert movie set with crew members, lighting equipment, reflectors, and more black SUVs. Bright natural daylight, harsh shadows, candid smartphone photography style, ultra-clear 4K realism.

तीसरा प्रॉम्प्ट

Ultra-realistic close-up portrait of the reference person as Rehman Dakait during a film shoot. He wears a black kurta with black blazer, dark scarf, and gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses, giving a cold, piercing stare with a slight smirk. His hair is messy from the wind. Behind him, out of focus, are film crew members adjusting lights and a sandy desert backdrop. Warm golden hour light, shallow depth of field, highly detailed face, movie still quality, 8K realism.

चौथा प्रॉम्प्ट

Ultra-realistic cinematic portrait of the same young man from the reference photo (same hairstyle, eyebrows, trimmed beard, confident expression). Scene: A bustling city street at night under light rain, neon signs reflecting on the wet pavement. The main subject stands under a transparent umbrella, wearing a dark trench coat and black turtleneck, raindrops glistening on his shoulders. Behind him, blurred traffic lights, passing vehicles, and glowing billboards create a vibrant cyber-noir atmosphere. Soft rain mist in the air, backlight highlighting the silhouette of his face. 4K cinematic lighting, dramatic reflections, atmospheric depth of field, candid realism.

ये भी पढे़ंः Smartphone में तुरंत इंस्टॉल करें ये 6 जरूरी सरकारी Apps, मिनटों में होंगे जरूरी काम

पांचवां प्रॉम्प्ट

Realistic candid selfie in a desert movie set. In the foreground, a young man with the uploaded reference face smiles naturally at the camera, wearing a casual grey hoodie and glasses. To his left stands a tall, serious man in a black kurta, long black coat, dark scarf around the neck, and gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses, his hair slightly windblown and messy. Behind them is a busy film set in the sandy desert with crew members holding reflectors, cameras on tripods, lighting rigs, and several black SUVs parked in the distance. Bright natural daylight, harsh shadows, authentic smartphone photography style, ultra-clear 4K realism.

ये भी पढे़ंः स्टाइल और पावर एक साथ! ये 5 Chimney आपके किचन को बनाएंगी सुपर मॉडर्न, कीमत सिर्फ...