BlueDart Scam ने उड़ाए लोगों के होश! 'पुलिसवाला' बनकर आएगा वीडियो कॉल और फिर...

Zerodha के को-फाउंडर, नितिन कामथ ने हाल ही में एक नए प्रकार के स्कैम के बारे में चेतावनी जारी की है, जो अविचारित व्यक्तियों को टारगेट बना रहा है. धोखाधड़ीकर्ताओं अब FedEx और Blue Dart जैसी प्रसिद्ध कूरियर कंपनियों के कर्मचारियों के साथ-साथ केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) और अपराध शाखा जैसे कानून प्रवर्तन अधिकारियों के भी रूप धारण कर रहे हैं. 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 07:54 AM IST

स्कैमर्स अपराधियों द्वारा नए तरीके खोजे जा रहे हैं ताकि वे लोगों से धन चोरी कर सकें. रिटेल ब्रोकरेज फर्म Zerodha के को-फाउंडर, नितिन कामथ ने हाल ही में एक नए प्रकार के स्कैम के बारे में चेतावनी जारी की है, जो अविचारित व्यक्तियों को टारगेट बना रहा है. धोखाधड़ीकर्ताओं अब FedEx और Blue Dart जैसी प्रसिद्ध कूरियर कंपनियों के कर्मचारियों के साथ-साथ केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) और अपराध शाखा जैसे कानून प्रवर्तन अधिकारियों के भी रूप धारण कर रहे हैं. 43 वर्षीय कामथ ने बताया कि कैसे ये धोखाधड़ीकर्ता लोग अपराधिक गतिविधियों में शामिल होने के झूठे आरोप लगाकर लोगों को धोखा देते हैं, जब एक ऐसे धोखाधड़ीकर्ता की सहायता से वे लोग संपर्क करते हैं और उनका लूटपाट कर लेते हैं.

