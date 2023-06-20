Apple Watch Ultra को टेंशन देने आई 3 हजार रुपये वाली Smartwatch! डिजाइन ने लूटी महफिल
Hindi News

Boult Crown R Pro launched in India: Boult Crown R Pro में IP67-रेटेड चेसिस, ब्राइटनेस के साथ एक सर्कुलर AMOLED Display, लंबी बैटरी लाइफ और रोटेटिंग क्राउन है. आइए जानते हैं Boult Crown R Pro की कीमत और फीचर्स...

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

Smartwatch Under 3k: Boult ने भारत में 3 हजार से कम कीमत वाली स्टालिश स्मार्टवॉच लॉन्च की है, जो लंबी बैटरी लाइफ के साथ आती है. इसका नाम Boult Crown R Pro है. वॉच में IP67-रेटेड चेसिस, ब्राइटनेस के साथ एक सर्कुलर AMOLED Display, लंबी बैटरी लाइफ और रोटेटिंग क्राउन है. Boult Crown R Pro कई हेल्थ और फिटनेस ट्रैकिंग सुविधाओं के साथ आती है. आइए जानते हैं Boult Crown R Pro की कीमत और फीचर्स...

