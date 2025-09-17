दुर्गा पूजा और फैशन का संगम; Nano Banana AI से बनाएं हाई-क्वालिटी 3D इमेज, देखते ही लोग करेंगे वाह!

Nano Banana Prompts for Durga Pooja: इन दिनो AI जनरेटेड 3D इमेज काफी ज्यादा सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है. लोग तरह-तरह की इमेज बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर रहे हैं. त्यौहारों का सीजन चल रहा है, अगर आप भी आने वाले नवरात्रि 2025 को लेकर स्टाइलिश 3D इमेज बनाना चाहते हैं तो यह खबर आपके लिए खास है. आपको बता दें कि गूगल का मजेदार फीचर Nano Banana इन दिनों तेजी से ट्रेंड कर रहा है. यह सिर्फ एक टेक्नोलॉजी नहीं बल्कि क्रिएटिविटी और कल्चर का अनोखा मेल है और यही इसे स्टाइलिश इमेज बनाने के लिए परफेक्ट बनाता है. Gemini 2.5 Flash और Gemini 2.5 Pro पर आधारित यह फीचर आपकी सिंपल सी सेल्फी को एक स्टाइलिश, शानदार और यहां तक कि जैसा आप चाहें वैसा बना सकती है. जैसे किसी प्रोफेशनल स्टूडियो से निकली हुई इमेज हो.

आपने सोशल मीडिया पर तो साड़ी वाली इमेज की तो बहुत सारी इमेज देखी होगी. लेकिन अगर आप इससे अलग कुछ ट्राई करना चाहती हैं तो आप दुर्गा पूजा स्टाइलिश इमेज बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर सकती हैं. इसके लिए आपको मात्र एक मिनट से भी कम समय लगेगा और आपको स्टूडियो से भी अच्छी इमेज मिल जाएगी. आइए जानते हैं पूरा प्रोसेस.

Durga Puja की इमेज कैसे बनाएं Nano Banana से

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

इसके लिए सबसे पहले Gemini ऐप डाउनलोड करें या फिर गूगल पर जेमिनी सर्च कर साइन-इन कर लें.

अब आप यहां प्लस (+) का ऑप्शन दिखाई देगा, इस पर टैप करें.

अब जिस इमेज से दुर्गा पूजा इमेज बनानी हो वो सेलेक्ट कर लें.

इसके बाद यहीं आपको नैना बनाना ऑप्शन दिखाई देगा, इसे सेलेक्ट कर दें.

अब आपको AI को बताना है कि आप कैसी इमेज चाहते हैं, इसके लिए आपको प्रॉम्प्ट्स देना होगा.

दुर्गा पूजा इमेज बनाने के लिए ये हैं सबसे बेस्ट प्रॉम्प्ट्स

प्रॉम्प्ट 1: Generate a cinematic Durga Puja look. Woman wearing a saree with red and gold patterns, styled hair, and festive makeup. Background should have a Durga Puja pandal with warm glowing lights. Add soft film grain and slight blur for realism.

प्रॉम्प्ट 2: Create a retro vintage grainy but bright image of the reference picture draped in a perfect off white saree with red border with little red prints on the saree. It must feel like a ’90s movie with straight wavy hair and windy environment. Background should have Durga maa statue in a pandal and contrast drama, creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere. I want same face as I uploaded no alteration.

प्रॉम्प्ट 3: Create a 4K HD portrait capturing the spirit of Durga Puja. Woman in a red and white saree with gold borders, adorned with simple jewellery. Background filled with Durga Puja decorations. Keep background plain, retro-textured with subtle film grain for cinematic effect.

ये भी पढ़ेंः Viral Gemini AI Prompts: सोशल मीडिया पर छाया Google का Nano Banana AI, बनाएं अपनी तस्वीरें इन 5 तरीकों से

वहीं अगर आप दुर्गा पूजा के अलावा दूसरी तरह की इमेज बनाना चाहते हैं तो उसके प्रॉम्प्ट्स ये रहे

​चौक कंस्ट्रक्शन वाला प्रॉम्प्ट​

A giant hyper-realistic statue of a young man wearing a cap, sunglasses, light-colored casual t-shirt, and dark jeans under construction in the middle of a busy city roundabout. The statue is surrounded by scaffolding with construction workers in yellow helmets and orange vests climbing, welding, and working on different sections. The background features a historic red-brick building with domes and arched windows, while bustling street life continues below with pedestrians, rickshaws, and vehicles. Cinematic lighting, 8K ultra-detailed realism, dramatic urban atmosphere.

​90 मूवी वाला प्रॉम्प्ट​

Create a retro vintage grainy but bright image of the reference picture but draped in a perfect red saree for girl and white kurta pajama for boy. It must feel like a 90s movie brown hair baddie with a small flower tuck visibly in the wavy curls and windy environmentromanticising for girl. The girl and boy is standing against the solid wall deep shadows and contrast drama, creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere

Retro Film Star इमेज प्रॉम्प्ट​

Create a 1940s film noir portrait of a man in a trench coat and fedora, side-lit with moody low-key lighting, cigarette smoke drifting in the air, blurred city street in the background, grainy monochrome film texture, cinematic suspense aesthetic

Nano Banana क्यों है खास?

Nano Banana की सबसे खाब बात यह है कि यह टूल आपकी फोटो को एडिट करते हुए आपकी पहचान को नहीं बदलता. आप चाहे बैकग्राउंड बदलना चाहें, कपड़े एडिट करना हो या दो तस्वीरों को मिलाना हो यह AI आपकी फोटो को ऐसा टच देता है जैसे कोई डिजिटल आर्टिस्ट ने बनाया हो.

ये भी पढ़ेंः फेस्टिवल सीजन में Airtel का शानदार तोहफा! सस्ते प्लान्स में मिल रहा है डेटा और OTT के साथ Free Storage