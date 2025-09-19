Gemini Nano Banana: AI से मिनटों में बनाए परफेक्ट नवरात्रि चनिया चोली इमेज, बस फॉलो करें ये 5 प्रॉम्प्ट्स

Chaniya Choli AI Image Prompt: त्योहारों का सीजन आते ही लोग अपने लुक्स और फैशन को लेकर एक्साइटेड हो जाते हैं. इस बार नवरात्रि और गरबा नाइट्स से पहले ही सोशल मीडिया पर एक नया ट्रेंड छा गया है. गूगल के Gemini AI के नए Nano Banana फीचर से लोग ट्रेडिशनल चनिया चोली, जिसे लहंगा चोली या घाघरा चोली भी कहा जाता है में अपनी AI इमेज बना रहे हैं और सोशल मीडिया पर अपलोड कर रहे हैं. अगर आप भी इस ट्रेंड में शामिल होना चाहते हैं, तो बस कुछ आसान प्रॉम्प्ट्स की मदद से आप भी अपना परफेक्ट नवरात्रि लुक तैयार कर सकते हैं. आइए जानते हैं

गूगल ने हाल ही में अपने Gemini AI में नया इमेज जनरेशन फीचर Nano Banana टूल जोड़ा है. जिसके बाद से ही लोग इस टूल से तरह-तरह की इमेज बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर रहे हैं. कभी रेट्रो बॉलीवुड साड़ी लुक तो कभी फेस्टिव स्पेशल आउटफिट्स. इस समय सोशल मीडिया पर 90’s बॉलीवुड साड़ी ट्रेंड के बाद अब नवरात्रि स्पेशल चनिया चोली लुक ट्रेंड कर रहा है.

नवरात्रि और गरबा-डांडिया नाइट्स के लिए लोग जमकर चनिया चोली वाली AI इमेज बनाने के लिए Gemini Nano Banana पर ये 5 प्रॉम्प्ट्स जरूर ट्राई करें.

5 प्रॉम्प्ट्स जिनसे बनेगी परफेक्ट चनिया चोली लुक वाली AI इमेज

प्रॉम्प्ट 1:

Create a high-energy image of a woman performing a traditional Indian dance. She is wearing a bright, multi-colored chaniya choli with beads and bells, holding dancing sticks. She is posed mid-step in a studio setting with a clean background.

प्रॉम्प्ट 2:

Create a 4K HD realistic Garba portrait. The outfit should be a vibrant chaniya choli with heavy mirror work. Add traditional jewellery and a colourful dupatta. The background should be festive with warm lighting.

प्रॉम्प्ट 3

Create a realistic portrait where the subject is wearing a black, red, and white lehenga with heavy mirror work. The background is a warm retro wall with golden sidelights.

प्रॉम्प्ट 4

Convert this photo into a vintage Navratri poster. Dress the girl in a vibrant ghaghra choli with intricate embroidery and oxidised jewellery. Add warm golden sunlight to her face and a subtle, retro-textured background.

प्रॉम्प्ट 5

Create a 4K HD Garba dance scene. The girl should be mid-twirl in a flowing ghaghra choli, holding dandiya sticks in both hands. Add golden-hour sunlight and retro 90s film grain for a cinematic effect.

दुर्गा पूजा इमेज बनाने के लिए 3 बेस्ट प्रॉम्प्ट्स

प्रॉम्प्ट 1:

into a beautiful young woman stands in front of a Durga Maa idol, wearing a graceful red saree with golden dots. She pairs it with a deep round-neck golden blouse and minimal gold jewelry. Her hair strands flow softly with the breeze. She is looking back over her shoulder, creating a graceful and divine atmosphere. The background glows with festive lighting around the Durga idol, highlighting traditional and devotional vibes. The woman's face must match the reference image 100% exactly, with no alteration.

प्रॉम्प्ट 2:

into a dramatic evening shot of Dhunuchi dance inside a Durga Puja pandal illuminated with countless diyas and chandeliers. A young woman in a bright green and red saree performs gracefully, balancing a dhunuchi in each hand. Her bangles shimmer in the golden light as smoke curls upwards. The Durga idol glows in the background surrounded by devotees with folded hands. High-resolution, realistic devotional photography filled with warmth and cultural energy. The woman's face must match the reference image 100% exactly, with no alteration.

प्रॉम्प्ट 3:

into a joyful woman mid-spin while performing Dhunuchi dance at a grand Durga Puja pandal. She is dressed in a yellow and red silk saree with temple jewelry and long wavy hair touching her waist. She holds two dhunuchi with trails of smoke creating motion in the air. Behind her, colorful lights, flower garlands, and the idol of Maa Durga create a vibrant festive backdrop. Realistic high-resolution photography capturing movement, energy, and celebration. The woman's face must match the reference image 100% exactly, with no alteration.

कैसे बनाएं AI इमेज Gemini Nano Banana से

इसके लिए आपको सबसे पहले गूगल पर Gemini सर्च करना होगा और यहां अपना अकाउंट बनाना होगा. यह पूरी तरह से फ्री है. यहां लॉगिन करने के बाद Nano Banana सेक्शन सेलेक्ट करें और अपनी फोटो अपलोड करें. अब मनपसंद प्रॉम्प्ट दें यानी आप इमेज कैसी चाहते हैं ये डिटेल्स पूरी लिख दें. प्रॉम्प्ट में आप जितनी ज्यादा डिटेल्स देंगे, उतनी ही शानदार और रियलिस्टिक इमेज बनेगी. इसके बाद आप स्टाइल, कलर टोन, मूड और फिल्टर्स जैसे रेट्रो, विंटेज या रियलिस्टिक चुन सकते हैं. बस एंटर बटन दबाते ही कुछ ही सेकंड में AI आपकी नई तस्वीर तैयार कर देगा, जिसे आप डाउनलोड करके सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर सकते हैं.

