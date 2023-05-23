AI डेवलपमेंट से US स्टॉक मार्केट में बड़ा उछाल, इतने परसेंट का हुआ इजाफा
topStories1hindi1708480
Hindi Newsटेक

AI डेवलपमेंट से US स्टॉक मार्केट में बड़ा उछाल, इतने परसेंट का हुआ इजाफा

US Stock Market: सोसाइटी जनराले एनालिसिस ने मुख्य रूप से एआई-संबंधित एक्सचेंज-ट्रेडेड फंडों के स्वामित्व वाले 20 शेयरों का अध्ययन किया. इसमें ऐसी कंपनियां हैं जिनकी नेट वर्थ 2022 में मैनेजमेंट के तहत लगभग 40% बढ़ी है.

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 11:21 PM IST

Trending Photos

AI डेवलपमेंट से US स्टॉक मार्केट में बड़ा उछाल, इतने परसेंट का हुआ इजाफा

AI in Stock Market: जनरेटिव एआई को हर जगह काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है, न सिर्फ इंडस्ट्रीज बल्कि शेयर बाजार में भी ये काफी लोकप्रिय बन चुका है. जेनेरेटिव एआई में रुचि रखने वाली कंपनियों ने पिछले कुछ महीनों में अमेरिकी शेयर बाजार को उछाल प्रदान किया है. जानकारी के अनुसार S&P 500 के सबसे बड़े शेयरों में से केवल कुछ ही शेयरों ने 2022 में इस नंबर को 9% तक बढ़ा दिया है जो एक बड़ा अचीवमेंट है. इनमें से कुछ शेयर AI दौड़ में प्रमुख कॉन्ट्रीब्यूटर हैं, जो दिसंबर 2022 में ChatGPT चैटबॉट की सफलता के साथ शुरू हुआ था.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
rajasthan board result 2023
RBSE 10th 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं आर्ट्स का रिजल्ट, ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Mandakini
क्या सही में मंदाकिनी के पिता ने मार दी थी गोली? सालों बाद एक्ट्रेस ने तोड़ी चुप्पी
Assam
CM सरमा बोले- 2023 के अंत तक असम से हट जाएगा AFSPA’, जानें क्या है यह कानून?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
horoscope today
आज बड़े मंगलवार पर नौकरीपेशा लोगों के लिए बन रहे शुभ योग, मिल सकता है इंक्रीमेंट
Amitabh Bachchan
Laawaris: फिल्म से निकाल दी गई थीं परवीन बाबी, रिप्लेस होते-होते बची थीं राखी!
cold coffee
Summers में कोल्ड कॉफी पीकर पहुंचा रहे हैं गले को ठंडक? सेहत को हो सकता है नुकसान
sapna choudhary
कुश्ती दंगल में डांस कर रहीं सपना चौधरी के स्टेज पर ही हो गया घमासान, हुआ हंगामा
West Bengal
‘बंगाल में यूक्रेन से भी बदतर स्थिति’-BJP नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी का ममता सरकार पर हमला