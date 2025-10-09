दिवाली पर नहीं जा पाएंगे घर? कोई बात नहीं! Google AI चुटकियों में बना देगा Diwali Special इमेज

Create Diwali Photos with Gemini AI: Google Gemini के नैनो बनाना फीचर से लोग शानदार क्रिएटिव तस्वीरें बना रहे हैं. रेट्रो साड़ी, 3D मॉडल इमेज और कई तरह की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रही हैं. नवरात्रि और दशहरे पर भी यूजर्स ने अपने क्रिएशंस शेयर किए थे. अब दिवाली पर लोग AI का इस्तेमाल करके अपनी दिवाली वाली तस्वीरें बनाना चाहते हैं. आइए जानते हैं कुछ आसान प्रॉम्प्ट्स, जिनसे आप Google Gemini AI पर दिवाली स्पेशल इमेज बना सकते हैं. वो भी बिना किसी झंझंट के.

यह भी पढ़ें: Zoho Mail पर Free अकाउंट कैसे बनाएं? कितना Storage मिलता है फ्री, जानें टॉप फीचर्स

इस प्रॉम्प्ट से हस्ते हुए बनाएं अपनी दिवाली थीम फोटो

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Generate a realistic DSLR-style photo of a happy Indian family sitting together in their living room. Everyone should be wearing traditional clothes like saree and kurta. The scene should have warm golden lighting with smiling faces and a soft background blur. Keep the faces exactly the same as the uploaded photos for originality.

दिवाली मनाते हुए क्रिएट करें फोटो

Make an image of an Indian family celebrating Diwali, surrounded by diyas, candles, fairy lights, and fireworks in the background. Everyone should be wearing ethnic outfits, with glowing faces and perfect lighting. Keep the faces exactly the same as the uploaded photos for originality.

AI प्रॉम्प्ट से तस्वीर में मिसिंग पर्सन की कमी पूरी करें

Upload our family diwali photo and a picture of my younger sister. Then add the younger sister in the family photo. She should be smaller than the woman in the pink saree and dressed in traditional festival clothes. All people should be in the center of the frame.

दिवाली थीम के लिए फरफेक्ट प्रॉम्प्ट

Create a realistic 4K festive portrait of a family celebrating a festival, with rich, warm lighting. The family members should be dressed in traditional festive attire, with the mother wearing a golden saree, the father in a traditional kurta, and the children in colorful, culturally appropriate clothes. The family should be sitting on the floor in front of a beautifully decorated home, with flowers, diyas (oil lamps), and string lights adding to the festive atmosphere. The background should include soft lighting and a welcoming, joyful ambiance. Keep the faces exactly the same as the uploaded photos for originality.

AI से घर की सजावट कराएं

Upload an image of my room. Then re-imagine it with fairy lights strung on the walls and the flickering flames of lit diyas (oil lamps) placed on a table and windowsill. This should look like a low-angle shot, cinematic lighting, ultra-detailed but festive and colorful.

Dinner Table पर बैठे हुए बनेगी बेहतरीन फोटो

Generate a highly detailed and realistic 4K festive portrait featuring a family gathered around a dinner table during a diwali festive occasion. The family members should be dressed in traditional festive attire with a warm and joyful atmosphere. The scene should include vibrant food and decorations, with a cozy background filled with twinkling lights. The faces of the family members should be identical to the ones in the uploaded photo for authenticity. The selfie moment should capture the same spirit of togetherness and celebration, with everyone smiling and enjoying the moment.

यह भी पढ़ें: Chrome यूजर्स सावधान! CERT-In ने जारी किया हाई-अलर्ट, बिना देरी के तुरंत करें ये काम, नहीं तो...

इस प्रॉम्प्ट से रंगोली को बनाएं क्रिएटिव

Upload a picture of my rangoli and then add text in this rangoli using rangoli colours 'Hope your calendar isn't as colourful as this rangoli' below this rangoli and add 'happy diwali' text in the centre.