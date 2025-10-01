1 मिनट में पाएं राम-सीता जैसा दिव्य लुक, Gemini पर डालें ये प्रॉम्प्ट, पलक झपकते हो जाएंगे दशहरे के लिए तैयार

Dusshera Theme Prompts for AI Look: दशहरे के खास अवसर पर अगर आप फेस्टिवल मनाते हुए बेहतरीन फोटो बनाना चाहते हैं, तो Google के Gemini AI का यूज कर सकते हैं. आपको इसके लिए आपको बस Gemini पर जाना है और 'Get Started' पर क्लिक करें. इसकेबाद अपनी पसंदीदा फोटो अपलोड करें. फोटो अपलोड होने के बाद, आप इन स्पेशल प्रॉम्प्ट्स का यूज करके अपनी फोटो को एक नया लुक दे सकते हैं.

इन प्रॉम्प्ट्स के जरिए आप अपनी फोटो में दशहरे का लुक, रावण दहन के सीन का लुक या फिर भगवान राम और माता सीता जैसा शानदार रूप भी पा सकते हैं. खासकर, जो लोग किसी वजह से दशहरा मनाने के लिए अपने घर नहीं जा पाएंगे. वह इन आसान प्रॉम्प्ट्स का यूज करके अपनी खुद की दशहरा मनाते हुए बेहतरीन फोटो क्रिएट कर सकते हैं और त्योहार वाली फील ले सकते हैं.

इन प्रॉम्प्ट्स का करें इस्तेमाल

1. Generate a photorealistic portrait like mythological character Sita, centrally featuring the woman from the provided image. She is gracefully holding a traditional diya, with its flame casting a soft glow. The background, depicted with warm lighting and a palette of soft tones, showcases the Dussehra festivities; a large effigy of Ravana is burning, intentionally blurred and out of focus, while vibrant firecrackers explode across the sky in the distance. The overall image should maintain a realistic aesthetic.

2. Make a Dussehra-themed image placing the user in a mythological setting with Lord Ram. The user should be central, shirtless, with prominent abs, wearing an orange dhoti and waistband. They hold an ornate bow in one hand and a flaming arrow drawn back in the other. Behind them, a huge, burning effigy of Ravana with fiery heads. The scene requires intense, fiery lighting. The user's face must be provided in the uploaded photo, with realistic skin and sharp details.

3. Create a photorealistic image for Dussehra at night. provided photo of two person should be the central focus wearing festival clothes having glow of festival on face, positioned like a happy and festival mood person in front of a brightly lit Ravana effigy. dont change their faces. The scene should be festive and well-lit, with no other people present.

4. An eye-level medium shot captures a young man, shown in photo with a radiant smile, standing against the backdrop of a colossal, ten-headed effigy of Ravana engulfed in flames. He is positioned in the lower center of the frame, his face illuminated by the warm glow of the inferno. His traditional attire consists of a dark blue, embroidered Modi jacket worn over a light-colored kurta, with a hint of an orange pocket square peeking out. The effigy, dramatically framed by the man's head, dominates the background, its fiery silhouette contrasting with the night sky. In the foreground, out-of-focus elements suggest a festive gathering, with colorful fairy lights and tents hinting at the lively atmosphere of a Dussehra celebration. A subtle lens flare adds a touch of dynamism to the scene.

5. Create an ultra-realistic, cinematic 9:16 full-body portrait of the man in the reference image, maintaining his exact face and a perfectly styled hairstyle. He stands confidently, looking directly at the camera with a divine expression, within a grand Dussehra festival setting. He is dressed in traditional royal attire: a richly embroidered golden-red kurta, a matching dhoti, and a regal stole. He holds a glowing bow and arrow, poised to shoot. The background should depict a burning Ravana effigy, golden fireworks, and glowing lamps, creating a majestic, vibrant, and celebratory atmosphere symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

6. Create an ultra-realistic 9:16 cinematic full-body portrait of a young Indian man standing proudly in a grand Dussehra festival setting. His face and hairstyle should match the uploaded reference image, with the hairstyle perfectly styled and set. He looks directly at the camera with a confident and divine expression. He is wearing traditional royal attire – a richly embroidered golden-red kurta with a matching dhoti, and a regal stole draped over his shoulder. In his hands, he holds a glowing bow and arrow (teer-kaman), posed as if ready to shoot. The festive background should feature a giant effigy of Ravana burning, golden fireworks lighting up the night sky, and glowing lamps all around, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. The atmosphere should be majestic, vibrant, and celebratory.