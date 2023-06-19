Youtube को खत्म करने के लिए Elon Musk ने बनाया Plan! ट्विटर पर ला रहे ये फीचर
Youtube को खत्म करने के लिए Elon Musk ने बनाया Plan! ट्विटर पर ला रहे ये फीचर

Twitter बहुत जल्द यूट्यूब को टक्कर देने वाला ऐप ला रहा है. इसकी खबर के बाद एक ट्विटर यूजर के जवाब में, एलन मस्क ने इसे पुष्टि की है कि इस ऐप का जल्द ही लॉन्च होने वाला है. 

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

Youtube को खत्म करने के लिए Elon Musk ने बनाया Plan! ट्विटर पर ला रहे ये फीचर

ट्विटर एक नया ऐप विकसित कर रहा है जो एक वीडियो ऐप की तरह काम करेगा, जिसे स्मार्ट टीवी पर चलाया जा सकेगा. इसकी खबर के बाद एक ट्विटर यूजर के जवाब में, एलन मस्क ने इसे पुष्टि की है कि इस ऐप का जल्द ही लॉन्च होने वाला है. एस-एम रॉबिंसन ने बताया है कि उन्हें स्मार्ट टीवी के लिए एक ट्विटर वीडियो ऐप की आवश्यकता है क्योंकि वे एक घंटे लंबे वीडियो को ट्विटर पर देखने की क्षमता नहीं रखते हैं. उसके जवाब में, एलन मस्क ने उन्हें बताया है कि उनकी प्रतीक्षा जल्द ही खत्म हो जाएगी.

