Smartwatch Under 3k: Fire-Boltt लाया स्टाइलिश डिजाइन वाली कॉलिंग वॉच, चलेगी हफ्ते से ज्यादा

फायर बोल्ट ने अब भारत में ढाई हजार से कम कीमत वाली कॉलिंग स्मार्टवॉच लॉन्च की है, जिसका नाम Fire-Boltt Apollo 2 है. वॉच का डिजाइन और फीचर्स लोगों को पसंद आ रहे हैं. आइए जानते हैं Fire-Boltt Apollo 2 की कीमत और फीचर्स...

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 02:10 PM IST

Smartwatch को लेकर क्रेज बढ़ता जा रहा है. मार्केट में सस्ती से लेकर महंगी स्मार्टवॉच आ चुक हैं. फायर बोल्ट ने अब भारत में ढाई हजार से कम कीमत वाली कॉलिंग स्मार्टवॉच लॉन्च की है, जिसका नाम Fire-Boltt Apollo 2 है. Fire-Boltt Apollo के सक्सेसफुल होने के बाद यह वॉच आई है. वॉच का डिजाइन और फीचर्स लोगों को पसंद आ रहे हैं. आइए जानते हैं Fire-Boltt Apollo 2 की कीमत और फीचर्स...

