Gemini AI Prompts: अब लड़कों की बारी! Nano Banana से बनाओ अपनी स्टाइलिश AI इमेज, देखते ही करने लगेंगे लोग तारीफ

Nano Banana AI Image Prompts For Men: सोशल मीडिया पर फोटो क्रिएशन का ट्रेंड रुकने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहा है. पहले लड़कियों ने अपनी स्टाइलिश और क्रिएटिव इमेज के साथ खूब धमाल मचाया और अब बारी लड़कों की है अपने स्टाइल को सोशल मीडिया तक पहुंचाने के लिए. AI इमेज जनरेशन टूल के माध्यम से बस कुछ आसान से प्रॉम्प्ट्स से आप भी बना सकते हैं शानदार, यूनिक और मजेदार इमेज. इस नए ट्रेंड को लेकर Gen-Z में काफी उत्साह है और हर कोई अपनी डिजिटल कला दिखाने के लिए काफी उत्साहित है.

गूगल जेमिनी एआई का नया टूल Nano Banana से अब आप भी अपनी मनपसंद स्टाइलिश इमेज बना सकते हैं वो भी मात्र कुछ ही सेकेंड में.

सोशल मीडिया पर Gemini AI इमेज का इस्तेमाल ज्यादातर महिलाएं कर रही थीं, लेकिन अब लड़के भी इस टूल से अपनी इमेज बना रहे हैं. यह ट्रेंड अब लड़कों के बीच भी खूब वायरल हो रहा है, लेकिन बहुत से लोग अब भी हैं जिन्हें यह नहीं पता है कि Nano Banana टूल से कैसे स्टाइलिश इमेज बना सकते हैं अगर आपको भी नहीं पता तो आइए आज के आर्टिकल में हम आपको विस्तार से बताते हैं..

कैसे बनाएं Nano Banana AI इमेज

Nano Banana इमेज बनाने के लिए आपको सबसे पहले Gemini AI की वेबसाइट पर जाकर अपना अकाउंट बनाना होगा. यह पूरी तरह से फ्री है. यहां लॉगिन करने के बाद Nano Banana सेक्शन सेलेक्ट करें और अपनी फोटो अपलोड कर दें. अब प्रॉम्प्ट देना होगा यानी आप इमेज कैसी चाहते हैं ये डिटेल्स पूरी लिख दें. प्रॉम्प्ट में आप जितनी ज्यादा डिटेल्स देंगे, उतनी ही शानदार और रियलिस्टिक इमेज बनेगी. इसके बाद आप स्टाइल, कलर टोन, मूड और फिल्टर्स जैसे रेट्रो, विंटेज या रियलिस्टिक चुन सकते हैं. बस एंटर बटन दबाते ही कुछ ही सेकंड में AI आपकी नई तस्वीर तैयार कर देगा, जिसे आप डाउनलोड करके सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर सकते हैं.

ये 10 Prompt इमेज को बना देंगे और भी शानदार

1. Create a retro, vintage-inspired image - grainy yet bright with little Sun raises based on the reference picture.

The boy should be wearing in a light maroon shirt, paired with plated off white pant styled in a Pinterest-inspired aesthetic. The vibe must capture the essence of a 90s movie dark-brown-haired baddie, hair waving by a windy, romantic atmosphere. Standing under the aesthetic street light and reading book as a few leaves blow in the air, while dramatic contrasts add mystery and artistry to the scene, creating a moody yet enchanting.

2. Create a giant hyper-realistic statue based on the_given photo, keeping the original face exactly the same without changes. The statue stands tall in the middle of a roundabout in Dhaka, near a famous historical landmark. The statue is still under construction, surrounded by scaffolding, with many construction workers in yellow helmets and orange vests climbing, welding, and working on it. Parts of the statue's body are still exposed metal framework, while other sections are already detailed and finished. The background shows the realistic atmosphere of New Delhi city: crowded streets with colorful rickshaws, packed buses, and small cars circling the roundabout. Street vendors with tea stalls, fruit carts, and colorful umbrellas line the roadside. Shop signs, big billboards, and messy hanging electric wires crisscross above the streets, creating the typical Dhaka city vibe. The bright daytime sky shines above, with tropical trees and a bustling, lively atmosphere. Style: photorealistic, vibrant, and full of life.

3. Create a retro, vintage-inspired image - grainy yet bright with little Sun raises based on the reference picture. The boy should be wearing in a light maroon shirt, paired with plated off white pant styled in a Pinterest-inspired aesthetic. The vibe must capture the essence of a 90s movie dark-brown-haired baddie, hair waving by a windy, romantic atmosphere. Standing under the aesthetic street light and reading book as a few leaves blow in the air, while dramatic contrasts add mystery and artistry to the scene, creating a moody yet enchanting.

4. Reference uploaded image no change. A full-body portrait of a confident man (reference image), standing against a solid, bright red background. The man is wearing a minimal, dark, three peice blazer duit that blends into the shadows, creating a strong silhouette effect. casting high contrast and giving a futuristic cyberpunk vibe. He is standing slightly sideways with her headslightly tilted downlooking mysterious and powerful. The overall composition is minimalist and striking, with no extra objects in the background. High-resolution

5. Create a mirror selfie that is lifelike. The man in the picture is dressed in classic blue jeans, a white T-shirt and a loose brown jumper. His face is partially hidden by a smartphone, and the warm interior lighting and gentle shadows give the scene a cinematic feel.

6. Hands in Pockets - Relaxed Authority A hyper-realistic cinematic editorial portrait of the uploaded person (preserve face 100%). He stands tall in a dark moody studio, surrounded by soft drifting smoke under a dramatic spotlight. Outfit: Oversized slate-blue uxury suit with wide-leg trousers s, palred with slightly unbuttoned white silk shirt. Both hands tucked casually in pockets, shoulders relaxed, confident expression, head tilted slightly to left.

7. Create a monochromatic portrait with rich shadows and striking highlights. A dark textured turtleneck, beard and tousled hair give the subject a contemplative look. Also, create a little windowpane reflection for depth. Keep the face intact.

8. Taking inspiration from Hindi films of the 1970s, show a man relaxing on the bonnet of a vintage car. Do not change the face. The man is wearing a grey pinstriped blazer, bell-bottoms and a black shirt that is unbuttoned at the top. Green bushes frame the scene. Use bright sunlight and create a mafia-esque atmosphere.

9. Create a photo of the man under a spotlight in a dark studio. He stands with both hands in his pockets, wearing a black suit and a white silk shirt that is slightly unbuttoned.

10. Imagine a peaceful riverside afternoon. Show the man in the picture sitting in a camping chair with his legs crossed and hands behind his head. Keep the face intact. He is dressed in light beige trousers and a dark green hoodie. Snack packs and bottled water are kept on a foldable table nearby.

