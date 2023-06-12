कम बजट में ऐसी स्मार्टवॉच मिलना मुश्किल! धमाकेदार डिजाइन और जोरदार फीचर्स से है लैस
GIZFIT Glow Z: Gizmore GIZFIT Glow Z Smartwatch में ऑलवेज ऑन एमोलेड डिस्प्ले के साथ जोरदार हेल्थ फीचर्स भी मिल जाते हैं जो इसे बेहद खास बना देते हैं. 

Gizmore GIZFIT Glow Z Smartwatch: गिजमोर ने हाल ही में Gizmore GIZFIT Glow Z Smartwatch को लॉन्च किया है, ये स्मार्टवॉच ना सिर्फ बेहद ही स्टाइलिश नजर आती है बल्कि इसमें इतने तगड़े फीचर्स हैं जिनका आप अंदाजा भी नहीं लगा सकते हैं. ये स्मार्टवॉच आपकी हेल्थ का भी खास ख्याल रख सकती है. ये स्मार्टवॉच कैसी है और इस पर पैसे लगाना भारतीयों के लिए कैसा रहेगा इस बारे में जानकारी करने के लिए हमने खुद ही इसे इस्तेमाल किया है और अब हम आपके लिए इसका रिव्यू लेकर आए हैं जिससे आप समझ सकते हैं कि ये आपके लिए कैसी रहेगी और इसे खरीदने से आपके पैसे बर्बाद होंगे या नहीं. 

